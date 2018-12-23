Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc increased its stake in Rop (ROP) by 73.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc bought 14,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,895 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.04M, up from 19,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Rop for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $258.08. About 876,039 shares traded or 66.47% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 9.55% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Core Molding Technologies In (CMT) by 19.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 74,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 316,304 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.11 million, down from 390,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Core Molding Technologies In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7. About 43,739 shares traded or 19.58% up from the average. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEMKT:CMT) has declined 60.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CMT News: 30/04/2018 – FIVE OAKS INVESTMENT BUYS HUNT CMT EQUITY FOR ABOUT $68M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Core Molding Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMT); 09/05/2018 – Core Molding 1Q EPS 7c; 07/03/2018 Core Molding 4Q EPS 10c

Among 14 analysts covering Roper Industries Inc. (NYSE:ROP), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Roper Industries Inc. had 64 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ROP in report on Monday, April 23 with “Equal-Weight” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Monday, May 1 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 10 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Sunday, June 18. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 31 by RBC Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of ROP in report on Friday, September 8 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Monday, July 31. As per Wednesday, January 3, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of ROP in report on Sunday, February 4 with “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight” on Friday, September 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 91.62 million shares or 2.02% less from 93.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0.09% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia holds 0% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 93 shares. Mendel Money reported 13,815 shares. Bridges Investment Mngmt holds 0.65% or 44,642 shares. 17,713 were reported by Millennium Management Ltd Liability. Welch And Forbes Lc has invested 1.15% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Nomura Asset Mngmt invested 0.06% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Moreover, Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Oakworth Inc has 0.04% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 698 shares. Moreover, Vigilant Capital Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Wms Prtnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 1,819 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.03% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Pitcairn holds 14,225 shares. Webster National Bank N A owns 2,046 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Company reported 0.33% stake.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Best ETFs for 2019: The Water Shortage Problem Isnâ€™t Going Away – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “DAT Freight Index: Spot Market Volumes and Rates Slip Lower in November – GlobeNewswire” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “How Far Could Roper Technologies Fall? – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2018. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Roper Technologies: A Fantastic Company, Fantastically Priced – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Research Coverage Highlights Callaway Golf, Synchrony Financial, Roper Technologies, Ringcentral, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Advanced Micro Devices â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Since June 26, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $430,314 activity. $149,750 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F on Friday, July 27. WRIGHT CHRISTOPHER also sold $176,910 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares. Shares for $286,066 were sold by KNOWLING ROBERT E JR.

Since November 9, 2018, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $313,627 activity. Shares for $100,001 were bought by DUVALL DAVID L. on Wednesday, November 28. Smith Andrew O bought $22,560 worth of stock. The insider Jauchius Matthew bought $53,550. Shares for $46,650 were bought by HELLMOLD RALPH O. SIMONTON JAMES L bought $5,033 worth of stock.

More notable recent Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “UUUU Stock Is One to Watch as New Bull Market Is Now in Development – Profit Confidential” on November 07, 2018, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “How to Spot Bottoms in Gold Stocks-P.GENERAL – Stockhouse” published on November 20, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Core Molding Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – PR Newswire” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Core Molding Technologies Reports First Quarter 2018 Results – PR Newswire” published on May 09, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Core Molding Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results – PR Newswire” with publication date: August 08, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.73 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.69 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 12 investors sold CMT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 5.33 million shares or 2.49% less from 5.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Punch Invest reported 316,304 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 4 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) for 346,437 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Management Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 95,575 shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Ltd has 0% invested in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT). Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd holds 12,920 shares. Essex Mgmt Lc reported 23,564 shares stake. Bridgeway reported 117,500 shares. 22,063 were reported by D E Shaw &. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 16,547 shares or 0% of the stock. Financial Bank Of America De owns 1,136 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0% in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) or 74 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 306,881 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 0% in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT). Northern Corporation holds 22,713 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iec Electrs Corp New (NYSEMKT:IEC) by 102,754 shares to 514,600 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 12,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).