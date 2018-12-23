Laurel Grove Capital Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 10.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurel Grove Capital Llc bought 2,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,710 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.71 million, up from 21,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurel Grove Capital Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $158. About 6.97 million shares traded or 206.90% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 19.38% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – NBC Charlotte: #BREAKING: One hurt in explosion at FedEx facility outside San Antonio, TX; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO TRANSFER $6B OF U.S. PENSION PLAN OBLIGATIONS; 20/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive; 20/03/2018 – 5th package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – CAPITAL SPENDING FORECAST FOR FISCAL 2018 IS $5.8 BLN; 12/03/2018 – FedEx: Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corp Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Office Expands, Will Add 500 New Locations in Walmart Stores Nationwide; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.61, REV VIEW $64.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – FedEx’s Smith Sees Blockchain as `Next Frontier’ for Logistics; 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 7.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 10,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,432 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $57.84M, down from 147,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $7.66 during the last trading session, reaching $320.39. About 238,536 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 24.42% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34; 31/05/2018 – CoStar Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 7; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M

Among 38 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx had 131 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Standpoint Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 20 report. On Wednesday, September 21 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 10. As per Tuesday, September 18, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, June 4 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, December 12 report. Wells Fargo maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Wednesday, December 20. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $275.0 target. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, February 11 report. Barclays Capital upgraded FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Wednesday, May 4. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $205 target. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 5 by UBS.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $55,968 activity. EDWARDSON JOHN A sold 1,160 shares worth $281,124.

Laurel Grove Capital Llc, which manages about $236.05M and $197.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 2,900 shares to 41,005 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 3,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,729 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold FDX shares while 362 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 183.43 million shares or 1.65% less from 186.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Td Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.22% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Private Advisor Limited holds 0.09% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 18,296 shares. Dearborn Partners Ltd Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Blume Mgmt Inc accumulated 5,516 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 402,936 shares. Agf Invests owns 44,938 shares. Nomura Asset accumulated 186,862 shares. 32,910 were accumulated by Dnb Asset Mngmt As. Palisade Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj owns 0.01% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,600 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And has 110,056 shares for 4.47% of their portfolio. Baldwin Investment Lc invested in 5,232 shares. Woodstock holds 0.15% or 3,715 shares. 1,907 were accumulated by Banced. Becker Cap Mgmt stated it has 3,261 shares. First Mercantile Trust invested 0.5% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “FedEx (FDX) Announces Raj Subramaniam Named as FedEx Express President and CEO – StreetInsider.com” on December 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FedEx: Immediate Amazon Threat Overstated – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why FedEx and UPS Stocks — and Amazon — Are Dropping Today – Motley Fool” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FedEx, UPS prep for delivery blitz – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Must-See Stock Charts for Thursday: FDX, MU, GIS, NVDA, AMD – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

More recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ready For CoStar’s Q2 Earnings? Here Is What You Need To Know. – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2018. Also Bizjournals.com published the news titled: “Portland startup Cozy sells to CoStar – Portland Business Journal” on November 08, 2018. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 19 investors sold CSGP shares while 121 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 32.71 million shares or 1.16% less from 33.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Riverbridge Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation invested 2.08% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Pitcairn Co invested in 1,478 shares. 800 were accumulated by Chatham Cap Gp. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Limited Liability reported 64,082 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 2.99 million shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability reported 1,461 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 13,897 shares. Stephens Invest Mngmt Gp Ltd Llc stated it has 1.46% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Caledonia (Private) Pty reported 84,021 shares stake. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca invested in 1.45% or 10,381 shares. New York-based Richard Bernstein Advisors Lc has invested 0.02% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Deutsche Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 83,141 shares. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 0.01% or 51,650 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 12,620 shares. Advisory Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,568 shares.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 118.10% or $1.24 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $83.40M for 34.98 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.66% EPS growth.