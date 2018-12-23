Hellman Jordan Management Company Inc increased its stake in Lincoln National (LNC) by 32.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hellman Jordan Management Company Inc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,312 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.37 million, up from 15,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Company Inc who had been investing in Lincoln National for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $49.34. About 5.31 million shares traded or 163.63% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 28.51% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln National Presenting at Conference May 30; 22/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Call Centers Take Top Honors for Annuity and Life Insurance Customer Service Excellence; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Duckworth: Duckworth-Durbin Bill to Expand the Lincoln National Heritage Area and Grow Economic Opportunity Advances in; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNC); 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q EPS $1.64; 01/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Completes Acquisition Of Liberty Life Assurance Company Of Boston; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Newest Evolution of Its “Responsibility of Love” Advertising Campaign; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches lndexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 09/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 2.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 1,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,100 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.59M, down from 46,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $194.52. About 5.08M shares traded or 85.74% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $18.46 million activity. 2,049 Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares with value of $458,976 were sold by LIBENSON RICHARD M. On Monday, October 15 the insider Vachris Roland Michael sold $1.49 million. Shares for $3.29M were sold by Murphy James P.. LAZARUS FRANZ E had sold 23,000 shares worth $5.22 million on Thursday, October 25. JELINEK W CRAIG also sold $5.03M worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares. 4,163 shares were sold by GALANTI RICHARD A, worth $945,940 on Tuesday, October 30.

Among 33 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Costco Wholesale had 149 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, December 15. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Monday, September 18. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $173.0 target. Susquehanna maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Thursday, April 12. Susquehanna has “Buy” rating and $23000 target. Cowen & Co maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Friday, October 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, August 31. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 24 report. Citigroup initiated the shares of COST in report on Monday, November 9 with “Neutral” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, January 8 report. UBS maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Thursday, August 31. UBS has “Buy” rating and $190.0 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 5 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 34 investors sold COST shares while 432 reduced holdings. only 136 funds opened positions while 383 raised stakes. 298.17 million shares or 2.49% less from 305.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 104,429 were accumulated by Royal Bancorporation Of Scotland Public Ltd Co. Sonata Cap Gru reported 4,476 shares stake. Highland Capital Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 1,500 shares. First Foundation Advisors holds 0.09% or 6,597 shares in its portfolio. 1St Source Retail Bank owns 8,083 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Lc holds 45,379 shares. Cohen Cap Management owns 0.49% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 9,204 shares. Reliance Tru Co Of Delaware holds 3,401 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt Ltd owns 210,379 shares. Strs Ohio owns 0.44% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 423,290 shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 865,789 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services holds 16,123 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Oakworth Capital holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 548 shares. Salem Cap owns 9,695 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. 4,967 were accumulated by Seabridge Inv Lc.

Since December 6, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $124,821 activity.

Among 19 analysts covering Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Lincoln National had 70 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 27, the company rating was initiated by Sandler O’Neill. The stock of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, November 5. As per Friday, September 23, the company rating was initiated by Wells Fargo. The stock of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, September 10. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, January 26. Morgan Stanley maintained Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) on Wednesday, July 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, November 28 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, November 2. The stock of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, April 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold LNC shares while 204 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 168.10 million shares or 1.26% less from 170.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Co owns 48,473 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Llc has 2.70 million shares. British Columbia Invest Management holds 67,263 shares. Jolley Asset Limited Liability Co reported 6,000 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. 1,135 were accumulated by Barnett & Co. Private Ocean Llc owns 1,930 shares. Rampart Inv Management Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp owns 8,982 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 723,011 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability stated it has 19,196 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Suffolk Capital Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.88% stake. Intact Invest Management Inc holds 4,000 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 0.01% or 187,522 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Company has 38,493 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning owns 4,974 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.