Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Domtar Corp. (UFS) by 31.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 796,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $89.96M, down from 2.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Domtar Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $34.86. About 1.32M shares traded or 79.94% up from the average. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 17.82% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.82% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 26/04/2018 – Domtar Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Domtar Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 12/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Domtar Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Eastern Elementary School in Greenville, NC; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Rapoport Academy Elementary in Waco, TX; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q Net $54M; 23/03/2018 – Domtar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q EPS 86c; 08/03/2018 Domtar Improves the Paper Trail, Providing Increased Supply Chain Transparency for Pulp and Paper Products; 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the Domtar Corporation

Tobam increased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 9.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 302,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.54 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $44.42 million, up from 3.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 25.80 million shares traded or 156.80% up from the average. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 56.87% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.87% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Coty Inc. Unsecured Notes ‘BB’; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Rating To Coty’s Bond Offering; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Coty’s Cfr To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Coty Inc Rtgs Unchanged By Tranche Changes; 25/04/2018 – Coty Inc. Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer, Executive Committee Member; 04/05/2018 – SL Green Signs Coty to Multilevel Flagship Retail Building at 30 Times Square; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY NET REVENUES OF $2,222.7 MLN INCREASED 9.4% AS REPORTED; 26/03/2018 – Coty Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – COTY INC – INTENTION TO OFFER UP TO $2 BLN OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED AND EURO DENOMINATED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN FOUR SERIES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Coty Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COTY)

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN) by 24,000 shares to 88,800 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 258,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,727 shares, and cut its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold COTY shares while 99 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 489.07 million shares or 0.58% more from 486.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 117 shares. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 1.56M shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt has 7,213 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And, a Missouri-based fund reported 500 shares. Qci Asset holds 540 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Beech Hill Advsr owns 37,100 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Andra Ap owns 300,700 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 227,882 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 80,000 shares. Da Davidson & invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Ameritas Inv Prtn Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 8,988 shares. Panagora Asset invested in 0.01% or 307,043 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Voya Mngmt Llc holds 207,298 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Among 17 analysts covering Coty (NYSE:COTY), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Coty had 69 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, November 10. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 8 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Zacks on Tuesday, August 18. BMO Capital Markets maintained Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) on Tuesday, August 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) earned “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 22. The stock of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, November 30 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 3. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 27 report. The stock of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 23 by Jefferies. As per Monday, October 24, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

Since August 23, 2018, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $125.96 million activity. 2.60 million shares were bought by JAB Cosmetics B.V., worth $31.95M on Friday, August 24. Laubies Pierre bought $20.05M worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) on Monday, November 12.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) by 48,975 shares to 722,516 shares, valued at $85.80M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 42,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Analysts await Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.66 EPS, up 159.38% or $1.02 from last year’s $0.64 per share. UFS’s profit will be $104.43 million for 5.25 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Domtar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 27 investors sold UFS shares while 83 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 54.67 million shares or 2.52% less from 56.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sei Investments Commerce accumulated 30,506 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Twin Management has 162,850 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Amg Funds Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 23,051 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 75,408 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt accumulated 464,962 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 47,000 shares. 150 are held by Sandy Spring Fincl Bank. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 24,400 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 14,700 shares. Van Eck Associates reported 1,367 shares. Fairpointe Ltd Liability Co reported 2.31% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.01% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 23,300 shares. Ameritas Incorporated owns 18,767 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). 13,236 were accumulated by Bailard.

