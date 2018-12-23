Financial Advisory Service Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 26.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advisory Service Inc bought 820 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,973 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.48M, up from 3,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $304.55. About 7.64M shares traded or 80.43% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS SALES STRATEGY WILL CALL FOR MEMBERS OF TRUMP’S CABINET TO HELP SEAL MAJOR ARMS DEALS; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, QATAR AIRWAYS SIGN LETTER OF INTENT FOR FIVE 777 FREIGH; 12/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Boeing back UK minnow’s rocket engine technology; 18/05/2018 – U.S., China talks focus on cutting trade deficit, China denies $200 bln target; 01/05/2018 – Qantas Orders Six More Boeing Dreamliners for International Fleet; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS SOME ALLIES WILLING TO INCREASE OIL PRODUCTION TO OFFSET REDUCTIONS IN IRAN OUTPUT AFTER SANCTIONS TAKE EFFECT; 04/05/2018 – CEO of British Airways-owner IAG declines comment on Norwegian; 18/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: A Cuban airline’s Boeing 737 has crashed outside Jose Marti International Airport in Havana. No word on; 26/03/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN COMMUNICATIONS STARTUP MYRIOTA

Natixis increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 25.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 11,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,465 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.33M, up from 46,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $60.7. About 10.00M shares traded or 64.87% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 21.62% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-FCN, LLC — ACQUISITION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 10/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS- FCR LLC — AQUISTION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORATION, INC; 16/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 17/04/2018 – CSX Doubles Profit as Cuts Pick Up Steam; 18/04/2018 – CSX Is Back on Track — Heard on the Street; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.35 million activity. 1,640 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $602,733 were sold by RAMOS JENETTE E.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Boeing Pays $4.2 Billion for Stake in Embraer JV – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 17, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Boeing Stock Popped 6% This Morning – The Motley Fool” published on December 03, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GSKY, ATUS, BA and APHA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on December 23, 2018. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing’s Cancellation Battle With Fast Grower – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) – Data Dive, Trade Talks And Powell: Busy Post-Holiday Week On The Way – Benzinga” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2.

Among 27 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Boeing had 126 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 17 by Cowen & Co. As per Thursday, July 27, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 28 by RBC Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, February 1 with “Hold” rating. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, September 3. As per Monday, January 29, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. As per Monday, January 8, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Monday, July 24 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 26 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 4 by Robert W. Baird.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: CSX, Triumph Group and FactSet Research Systems – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CSX Corporation (CSX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Genesee & Wyoming Down on Disappointing November Traffic – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Latest CSX-related fatality, recent derailments highlight safety concerns – Jacksonville Business Journal” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) – Today’s Pickup: Voicing Confidence At CSX, And Another California Drayage Lawsuit – Benzinga” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Natixis, which manages about $17.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 108,498 shares to 216,905 shares, valued at $31.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 391,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 361,428 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.87 in 2018Q2.