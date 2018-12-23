Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 26.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 4,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,967 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.48M, up from 15,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $60.7. About 10.00 million shares traded or 64.87% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 21.62% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEES DOMESTIC COAL CONTINUING LONGTERM STRUCTURAL DECLINE; 17/04/2018 – CSX earnings jump with turnround efforts on track under new CEO; 17/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: HazMat response to leaking 1000 gallon propane tank shuts down Rockville Metro and CSX…; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – CSX DETAILS PAY FOR DECEASED CEO IN PROXY FILING; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEEING VOLUME RETURN THAT LEFT BECAUSE OF SERVICE ISSUES; 23/04/2018 – CSX REPORTS OPERATING MANAGEMENT CHANGES

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 55.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 63,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 178,207 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.84 million, up from 114,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.53M shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $25.03 million activity. $5.73 million worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by IGER ROBERT A on Friday, November 9. $3.44M worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by Parker Mary Jayne on Wednesday, October 3. BRAVERMAN ALAN N had sold 140,638 shares worth $15.05 million on Wednesday, July 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Destination Wealth Management holds 219,627 shares. Howard Hughes Medical Institute stated it has 1.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Raymond James Tru Na owns 107,110 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. 21.95 million are owned by Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation. 48,859 are held by Rothschild Investment Corp Il. Brinker Capital holds 86,136 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Invs has 2.2% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 338,690 shares. Blue Chip invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Plancorp Limited has 0.33% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,194 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wealthcare Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 219 shares. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc reported 1,775 shares. Bangor Comml Bank invested in 0.36% or 16,639 shares. Cypress Cap Management Lc (Wy) has 190 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 79,060 shares.

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Wednesday, May 9. FBR Capital has “Neutral” rating and $123 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, August 17. The company was maintained on Friday, October 13 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, November 16. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, August 8 report. Deutsche Bank maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Monday, August 10. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $114.0 target. Bank of America maintained the shares of DIS in report on Friday, June 23 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DIS in report on Wednesday, January 31 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Mkt Perform” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, April 7. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, August 11.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Makes A Play For Disney (NYSE:DIS)’s Regional Sports Networks – Benzinga” on November 20, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Imperial Capital Upgrades Disney (NYSE:DIS) On ‘Distinct’ 2020 Catalysts – Benzinga” published on November 27, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Bank Of America’s 6 Takeaways From Disney’s Q3 (NYSE:DIS) – Benzinga” on August 08, 2018. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney: The King Of Content – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s when Disney Springs’ Cirque du Soleil will debut its new show – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 10 Best Stocks to Buy to Finish Out 2018 – Investorplace.com” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: CSX, Triumph Group and FactSet Research Systems – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “CSX Corporation (CSX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FedEx (FDX) Picks Raj Subramaniam as New Express Unit CEO – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) – Large 3PLs Break Into Frothy Memphis Headhaul Market – Benzinga” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold CSX shares while 327 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 567.17 million shares or 1.60% less from 576.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blair William & Il owns 16,244 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.15% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 47,700 shares. Whittier invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Tillar stated it has 5,848 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Acropolis Inv Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 1,446 shares. Butensky Cohen Fincl Security holds 1.24% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 20,882 shares. Wellington Shields & Ltd Liability reported 0.75% stake. Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 26,000 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Moreover, Edgestream Prns LP has 1.09% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 86,162 shares. 10.62 million are held by Egerton (Uk) Llp. Invsts Asset Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 4,465 shares. M Hldg Secs has 0.1% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors invested in 6.31% or 148,337 shares. Westfield Capital LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Plante Moran Limited Company has 0.01% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 316 shares.