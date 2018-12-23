Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (DPM) by 32.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 791,160 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.63M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $64.56 million, down from 2.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dcp Midstream Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $37.6. About 97,898 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. DCP MIDSTREAM LP (NYSE:DPM) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 6.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 46,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 695,130 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $57.50 million, down from 741,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.72M shares traded or 145.75% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 1.00% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 4.0 SEN PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q Net MYR41.3M; 13/03/2018 – Cricket-Australia considering back-up after Marsh injury; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.0140; 07/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 07/05/2018 – WisPolitics.com: Dept. of Natural Resources: The ultimate birder adventure – Horicon Marsh 21st Annual Bird Festival will be; 13/04/2018 – MOVES- Cushman & Wakefield, Marsh, Macquarie Capital; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q NET INCOME 41.3M RINGGIT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 13 investors sold DPM shares while 45 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 76.19 million shares or 1.14% less from 77.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Albert D Mason Inc invested 1.21% in DCP MIDSTREAM LP (NYSE:DPM). Williams Jones Associates Limited Liability Co invested in 36,827 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.04% in DCP MIDSTREAM LP (NYSE:DPM). Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% stake. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DCP MIDSTREAM LP (NYSE:DPM). Cohen & Steers Inc, a New York-based fund reported 434,788 shares. Captrust Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in DCP MIDSTREAM LP (NYSE:DPM) for 2,415 shares. Alps invested in 2.07% or 7.97M shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 247,731 shares. Texas-based Eagle Global Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.01% in DCP MIDSTREAM LP (NYSE:DPM). Cadence Mngmt Ltd holds 0.25% or 118,390 shares in its portfolio. Heronetta Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.94% in DCP MIDSTREAM LP (NYSE:DPM). 1.09 million are held by Duff And Phelps Investment Mngmt. 14,481 are held by Cetera Advisors Ltd. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advisors reported 48,750 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Among 13 analysts covering DCP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:DPM), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 15% are positive. DCP Midstream Partners LP had 26 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of DCP MIDSTREAM LP (NYSE:DPM) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 19. The stock of DCP MIDSTREAM LP (NYSE:DPM) has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, January 5 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, January 5 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, January 18 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 11 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, November 10. On Wednesday, January 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. The stock of DCP MIDSTREAM LP (NYSE:DPM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 31 by Wunderlich. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 28 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $3.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Partners Lp by 1.09 million shares to 4.27M shares, valued at $95.06 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 52,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL).

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.03 EPS, down 1.90% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MMC’s profit will be $518.81 million for 18.81 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.05% EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Marsh & McLennan had 45 analyst reports since September 8, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, October 13 report. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of MMC in report on Wednesday, October 4 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 12 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Monday, December 4. The stock of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, October 15. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Tuesday, September 25 to “Underperform”. The rating was initiated by Sterne Agee CRT on Monday, September 21 with “Neutral”. Sandler O’Neill maintained Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) on Thursday, February 1 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, June 16.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.83 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 416.43 million shares or 0.13% less from 416.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 32,200 were accumulated by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Capstone Invest Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). First Trust Lp holds 681,383 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Llc reported 89,246 shares. 157 were accumulated by Jefferies Gru Inc Lc. Coho Prtnrs Ltd owns 1.95M shares or 3.83% of their US portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers holds 311,328 shares. Zeke Advsrs Lc holds 10,702 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Kdi Prtn Limited Liability Co has invested 3.24% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Choate Inv owns 0.04% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 7,743 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 856,980 shares. Savings Bank Of The West holds 0.03% or 2,916 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 1.47 million shares. Echo Street Cap Lc has 246,979 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Rodgers Brothers Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76 billion and $2.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 501,192 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $39.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 258,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).