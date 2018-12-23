Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Dcp Midstream Partners Lp (DPM) by 19.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 8,820 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 36,827 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.46 million, down from 45,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Dcp Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $37.6. About 97,898 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. DCP MIDSTREAM LP (NYSE:DPM) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 63.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 4,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,878 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.10M, up from 7,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $70.34. About 5.98 million shares traded or 11.89% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 33.99% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 28/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal: Sources; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay; 06/03/2018 – MOFCOM APPROVAL OF NXPI/QUALCOMM UNLIKELY THIS WEEK: DEALREP; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA WILL REVIEW QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL IN A FAIR MANNER; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – UNCERTAIN IF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS DEAL WILL BE CONSUMMATED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 1, 2018; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 20, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm and NXP Agree, at MOFCOM Request, to Withdraw and Refile Application for Chinese Regulatory Approval; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC- NXP ISSUE ‘IS PROBABLY MORE RELATED’ TO HIGHER LEVEL DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN US AND CHINA – CEO, CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q EPS 17c; 12/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS IT STRONGLY DISAGREES THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF QUALCOMM RAISES ANY NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS -STATEMENT

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Self-Driving Car Stocks Paving the Way for Profits – Investorplace.com” on December 04, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NXP Semiconductors NV to Join the NASDAQ-100 Index Beginning November 5, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on October 26, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – EFAV, RYAAY, CHKP, NXPI – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/04/2018: CRUS, SMAR, NXPI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NXP Semiconductors Announces Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:NXPI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $704.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 3,776 shares to 60,450 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 18,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,535 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 13 investors sold DPM shares while 45 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 76.19 million shares or 1.14% less from 77.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in DCP MIDSTREAM LP (NYSE:DPM). Cibc Asset Management Inc has 5,293 shares. Girard Partners reported 0.01% stake. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 38,781 shares. Moreover, Rbf Capital Lc has 0.04% invested in DCP MIDSTREAM LP (NYSE:DPM). Natl Registered Inv Advisor accumulated 7,800 shares. Pnc Svcs Gp invested in 0% or 50,546 shares. Natixis holds 0.02% of its portfolio in DCP MIDSTREAM LP (NYSE:DPM) for 102,900 shares. Carroll Financial Associate Incorporated holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 1.07M shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in DCP MIDSTREAM LP (NYSE:DPM). 46,403 are held by Arrowstreet Cap Partnership. Jane Street Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 9,714 shares. Kayne Anderson Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 1.81% of its portfolio in DCP MIDSTREAM LP (NYSE:DPM). Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh reported 0.03% of its portfolio in DCP MIDSTREAM LP (NYSE:DPM).

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,568 shares to 57,055 shares, valued at $6.12M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Djia (DIA) by 3,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,442 shares, and has risen its stake in Vail Resorts Inc Com (NYSE:MTN).