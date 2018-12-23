Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) by 4.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,123 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.34 million, up from 78,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Virtus Investment Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $72.52. About 237,354 shares traded or 289.25% up from the average. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 28.81% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 08/03/2018 Virtus Investment Partners Introduces SMID Core Fund Managed by Kayne Anderson Rudnick; 06/04/2018 – Virtus Investment Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Virtus Investment Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTS); 19/04/2018 – lnfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE: AMZA) Declares Monthly Distribution; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT 1Q ADJ EPS $2.59; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT AUM $89.1B; 27/03/2018 – Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Goes Below 50D-MA; 25/05/2018 – Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q EPS $2.77

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Deere & Company (DE) by 21.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 28,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.06% with the market. The hedge fund held 164,749 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.77M, up from 135,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Deere & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $142.99. About 3.93 million shares traded or 50.76% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 2.70% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.70% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Adj EPS $3.14; 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE); 30/05/2018 – Deere Raises Quarterly Dividend By 15% — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY SALES INCREASED 84 PERCENT FOR THE QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Recognizes City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque Works with Awards for Environmental Practices; 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & COMPANY RAISES DIVIDEND; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT RATINGS TO JOHN DEERE CREDIT COMPAñíA FINANCIERA S.A.’S EXPECTED SENIOR ISSUANCES; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS COMPANY MAY SWITCH INPUT MATERIALS DUE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS’ PENSION/OPEB CONTRIBUTIONS FOR FISCAL 2018 ABOUT $1,100 MLN, UP FROM ABOUT $140 MLN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST

Among 9 analysts covering Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. Virtus Investment Partners had 48 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, October 31 report. Jefferies downgraded Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) on Thursday, March 10 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, June 14. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, November 14. Jefferies maintained the shares of VRTS in report on Tuesday, October 10 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 9 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 31. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $173.0 target in Tuesday, February 6 report. Sandler O’Neill maintained it with “Hold” rating and $13100 target in Wednesday, April 11 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of VRTS in report on Monday, October 29 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $26.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV) by 74,580 shares to 496,983 shares, valued at $30.83 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interxion Holding Nv (NYSE:INXN) by 19,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,594 shares, and cut its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO).

More notable recent Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Discloses Sources of Distribution — Section 19(a) Notice – Stockhouse” on December 07, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Franklin Resources Inks Deal to Acquire FinTech Startup – Nasdaq” published on March 21, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend and Discloses Sources of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice – PRNewswire” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Reasons to Add Waddell & Reed (WDR) to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” published on March 22, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “6 Reasons to Add AllianceBernstein (AB) in Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 12 investors sold VRTS shares while 35 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 6.42 million shares or 5.24% less from 6.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Geode Management Lc holds 70,682 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 3 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc has invested 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). 505 are held by Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York. Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 2,375 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 1.06M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). 5 were accumulated by Bartlett & Com Ltd Com. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 10,610 shares. Millennium Management Ltd owns 10,629 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 382,574 shares.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Blue-Chip Stocks for the Market Comeback – Investorplace.com” published on December 03, 2018, Fool.com published: “What’s in Store for Caterpillar in 2019? – Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Bitcoin and digital assets are here to stay, says NYSE chairman, despite bear market – CNBC” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deere declares $0.76 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 66 investors sold DE shares while 310 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 202.38 million shares or 2.34% less from 207.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. City Holding stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Mrj Capital reported 26,950 shares. Stifel invested in 175,498 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 0.19% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 4,911 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability reported 7,237 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk holds 0.13% or 247,927 shares. 1,592 were reported by Mairs And Pwr. Moody State Bank Division has invested 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Community Financial Bank Na has 155 shares. 3,760 are owned by Intact Investment Management. Bowen Hanes & owns 226,790 shares. Scopus Asset Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 252,431 shares. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 2,015 shares. The California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited reported 3,924 shares.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $10.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jci by 98,963 shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $51.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encompass by 39,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,683 shares, and cut its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc Common (NASDAQ:SFM).