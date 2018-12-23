Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl. B (NKE) by 3.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc sold 3,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,545 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.11 million, down from 111,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl. B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.17% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 28.49M shares traded or 249.10% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST NIKE’S ALLEGATIONS; 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MARK PARKER WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO BEYOND 2020; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTR-END INVENTORIES FOR NIKE, INC. WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 9 PERCENT FROM FEBRUARY 28, 2017; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s VP of diversity leaves amid efforts to reform workplace culture; 22/03/2018 – Nike Sales Rise, Posts Loss Citing Tax Changes; 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Deere & Company (DE) by 19.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 14,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,029 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.02M, down from 74,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Deere & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $142.99. About 3.93 million shares traded or 50.76% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 2.70% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.70% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT WERE UP SINGLE DIGIT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AGCO’S BAA3 DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV MAY 30, 2018; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 10/04/2018 – DE US & CANADA MARCH RETAIL SALES FOR 4WD TRACTORS DOWN 6%; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT RATINGS TO JOHN DEERE CREDIT COMPAñíA FINANCIERA S.A.’S EXPECTED SENIOR ISSUANCES; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.69 million activity.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $1.76 EPS, up 34.35% or $0.45 from last year’s $1.31 per share. DE’s profit will be $560.68M for 20.31 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 66 investors sold DE shares while 310 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 202.38 million shares or 2.34% less from 207.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The North Carolina-based Carroll Associate Inc has invested 0.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Violich Capital Mgmt Inc has 5,225 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.1% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 374,491 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). New Jersey-based Bessemer Gru has invested 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Indiana-based Everence Cap Inc has invested 0.26% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Harvest Capital reported 4,130 shares stake. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp owns 53,105 shares. Redwood Invs Llc owns 73,928 shares. Generation Investment Llp stated it has 4.22M shares. Birch Hill Invest Advsr Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 4,795 shares. Washington Bankshares has 40,939 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Atria Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 4,415 were reported by Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc). Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 11,236 shares.

Among 31 analysts covering Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), 16 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Deere & Company had 141 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, August 21. The rating was upgraded by William Blair on Thursday, June 1 to “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Thursday, June 1. William Blair maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, August 19 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Monday, August 20. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform” on Friday, November 25. JP Morgan upgraded Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Friday, June 2 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by TheStreet to “Hold” on Thursday, September 24. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, January 16. As per Monday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

Among 45 analysts covering Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE), 26 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Nike Inc. had 268 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. B. Riley & Co maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Friday, October 16. B. Riley & Co has “Buy” rating and $140 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, June 16. Argus Research maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Monday, December 28 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of NKE in report on Friday, March 23 with “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Wednesday, December 2. Stifel Nicolaus maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Thursday, February 15. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $80.0 target. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, January 31 report. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, March 23. On Wednesday, September 27 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $87 target in Friday, June 29 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cheviot Value Management Ltd reported 2,590 shares. Caprock Grp stated it has 12,968 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2,691 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company reported 56,365 shares stake. Contravisory Invest Mgmt has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Raymond James Na holds 47,157 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Vanguard Inc reported 102.67 million shares. 1,059 are held by Focused Wealth Mngmt. Strategic Wealth Gp Ltd Llc reported 11,093 shares stake. Pictet Bank & Trust Trust Limited accumulated 17,384 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers owns 1.07% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 28,001 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Division owns 880 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr Incorporated holds 75,497 shares. Commerce National Bank reported 138,954 shares.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc, which manages about $332.05 million and $274.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co. (NYSE:MKC) by 8,005 shares to 30,517 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $28.37 million activity. 17,000 shares valued at $1.41 million were sold by Matheson Monique S. on Tuesday, September 11. 150,000 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares with value of $11.86M were sold by SPRUNK ERIC D. Another trade for 16,000 shares valued at $1.36M was sold by RODGERS JOHNATHAN A. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $3.06 million was made by Krane Hilary K on Thursday, July 5. Another trade for 5,741 shares valued at $448,774 was made by Hill Elliott on Friday, July 27.