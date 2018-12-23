Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Diageo Adr Each Repr 4 Ord Gbx28.935185 (DEO) by 23.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 465 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1,502 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.23M, down from 1,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Diageo Adr Each Repr 4 Ord Gbx28.935185 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $140.1. About 922,478 shares traded or 134.64% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 0.09% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Claudia Schubert President U.S. Spirits & Canada, Diageo North America; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Williams Companies (WMB) by 744.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 316,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 359,146 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.77 million, up from 42,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Williams Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.78. About 19.35 million shares traded or 93.43% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 26/03/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Garden State Expansion Placed Into Service; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $809.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Company by 8,091 shares to 8,089 shares, valued at $446,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Williams wins FERC approval for Gateway project – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Williams Cos. (WMB) Receives FERC Approval for Gateway Project – StreetInsider.com” published on December 13, 2018, Fool.com published: “Is Energy Transfer LP a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Energy Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MLP Monthly Report: December 2018 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Among 24 analysts covering Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Williams Companies Inc. had 69 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, January 26. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, June 5. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 25 by Seaport Global. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Tuesday, January 10 to “Hold”. The company was maintained on Sunday, October 15 by RBC Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) rating on Monday, April 3. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $34 target. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, March 27 by Bernstein. On Wednesday, May 11 the stock rating was initiated by Bernstein with “Outperform”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3600 target in Friday, August 4 report. The rating was reinitiated by Barclays Capital on Monday, December 5 with “Overweight”.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 insider sale for $807,659 activity. Shares for $249,856 were sold by Cooper Kathleen B on Thursday, November 29. 10,000 shares were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D, worth $259,422 on Friday, November 2. 2,500 shares were bought by Zamarin Chad J., worth $64,218. On Friday, November 2 the insider Dunn Micheal G. bought $63,842. $25,750 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.56 in 2018 Q3. Its up 2.30, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold WMB shares while 100 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 2.12 billion shares or 205.40% more from 693.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 27 analysts covering Diageo (NYSE:DEO), 18 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Diageo had 46 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Bernstein to “Market Perform”. The stock of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 24 by Natixis. As per Friday, July 13, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 31. The rating was upgraded by Societe Generale to “Hold” on Monday, June 27. The stock of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, September 23. The stock of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, September 1. On Wednesday, October 26 the stock rating was upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”. The stock of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 31 by Kepler Cheuvreux. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 1 by UBS.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fund Inc Total Bond Market Etf (BND) by 432 shares to 17,309 shares, valued at $13.62 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.