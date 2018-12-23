Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Digital Realty 25386 (DLR) by 30.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 46,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,870 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.03M, up from 149,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Digital Realty 25386 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.77 billion market cap company. It closed at $106.1 lastly. It is up 1.94% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M

At Bancorp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 21.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 21,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,882 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.13 million, up from 97,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $28.2. About 10.33M shares traded or 27.87% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has risen 26.15% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 23/05/2018 – Macy’s: Karen Hoguet to Remain in Advisory Role to Support Transition Until Feb. 2; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of JPMBB 2015-C28; 23/04/2018 – DJ Macy’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (M); 19/03/2018 – MACY’S APP FEATURES MOBILE CHECKOUT FOR IN-STORE TRANSACTIONS; 17/05/2018 – As oil rises, warnings emerge from U.S. retailers; 23/05/2018 – Paula Price to Join Macy’s, Inc. as Chief Fincl Officer; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S, INC. ANNOUNCES KAREN HOGUET, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, TO RETIRE FEBRUARY 2019; 29/05/2018 – Macy’s Celebrates Pride + Joy With the LGBTQ Community; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s “every week was good” boosts forecast for year; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,831 shares to 16,812 shares, valued at $33.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 36,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 562,980 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Since June 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $2.73 million activity. Another trade for 400 shares valued at $45,804 was made by KENNEDY KEVIN on Tuesday, December 4. $913,036 worth of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) was sold by Sharp Christopher. Mills Joshua A. had sold 5,000 shares worth $550,000 on Tuesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DLR shares while 183 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 199.14 million shares or 0.10% less from 199.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Guardian Life Insurance Communication Of America has invested 0.01% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Mackenzie Fincl has 20,967 shares. Zeke Advisors Lc invested in 5,894 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr invested in 2,140 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Co has invested 0.09% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Sterling Capital Management Ltd Com reported 0.04% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Security Cap And Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 531,355 shares. Sigma Planning reported 9,891 shares. Kempen Capital Management Nv accumulated 97,155 shares. 15.31M are owned by Capital Ww. Citadel Advsrs reported 1.45 million shares. Sei Investments Communication, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 443,636 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 1.67 million shares. Shelton Mngmt owns 56,018 shares. Clinton Grp Inc reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

At Bancorp, which manages about $927.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 206,083 shares to 1.81 million shares, valued at $78.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 2,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,693 shares, and cut its stake in Hewlett Packard.

