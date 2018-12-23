Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Dillards Inc Cl A (DDS) by 27.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,950 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.44 million, up from 25,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Dillards Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $56.94. About 567,984 shares traded. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has risen 11.06% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q Net $80.5M; 05/04/2018 DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – SIGNED 10- YEAR SUPERMARKET LEASE CONTRACTS FOR 4.97 BLN PESOS; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. My three #MathTrades of 2017 were $DDS, $HTZ and $RH. All three involve Cap Structure Engineering which will send them much higher. After my reports, *ALL THREE* hit multi year highs (DESPITE DRACONIAN FUNDAMENTAL SHORT THESES ON ALL !!); 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC – INVENTORY INCREASED 4% AT MAY 5, 2018 COMPARED TO APRIL 29, 2017; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. Spiking short interest sent $RH from $96 down to $76 in March. The most recent short interest stands at 43% of float (but like Dillard’s the short vs. float will immediately spike sharply higher overnight as soon as RH announces next leg of share repurchase); 16/04/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC DDS.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $89 FROM $60; 12/04/2018 – Fitch: Dillard’s ‘BBB-‘ Ratings Reflect Below-Industry-Avg Sales Productivity; 12/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dillard’s, Inc. IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – Footwear News: Joe Brennan, VP Shoes at Dillard’s, Retires After 33 Years

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 5.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 9,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.80% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 168,681 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.51 million, down from 178,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $158. About 4.39M shares traded or 98.52% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 15.32% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.23, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold DDS shares while 64 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 17.36 million shares or 7.27% more from 16.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Smithfield Tru stated it has 0% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp owns 855,841 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 2,700 are held by Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation reported 10,656 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 8,883 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase Comm reported 464,365 shares stake. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 37 shares. Palo Capital Inc reported 0.15% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Proshare Advisors Lc holds 3,154 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 8,051 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 19,197 shares. Horizon Kinetics Ltd Co holds 5,300 shares. 4,661 are held by Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. American Intl Gp holds 46,481 shares. Prudential Fincl has invested 0.01% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS).

Among 8 analysts covering Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Dillard’s had 27 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 23 by Deutsche Bank. Credit Suisse upgraded Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) rating on Friday, September 18. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $95 target. The rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group on Wednesday, February 22 with “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 5 by Susquehanna. The stock of Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, August 10 by J.P. Morgan. The company was maintained on Friday, August 12 by Telsey Advisory Group. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, February 26 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) on Tuesday, August 8 with “Sell” rating. Wedbush downgraded Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) rating on Tuesday, October 30. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $70 target. The stock of Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) earned “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna on Friday, February 10.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $839,500 activity. $75,420 worth of Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) was bought by CONNOR ROBERT C on Friday, August 24.

Grace & White Inc, which manages about $820.58 million and $471.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited Shs (NYSE:SIG) by 20,900 shares to 159,320 shares, valued at $10.50M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Forest City Realty Trust Cl A by 21,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 436,804 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc Com (NYSE:WSM).

Among 20 analysts covering American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. American Tower Corporation had 85 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, October 2. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of AMT in report on Friday, July 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, October 31. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of AMT in report on Thursday, August 6 to “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 5 by Citigroup. On Monday, July 3 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $145 target in Friday, April 28 report. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 16 report. Argus Research maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) rating on Thursday, August 3. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $150 target. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $161.0 target in Thursday, September 21 report.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 12,714 shares to 122,289 shares, valued at $14.04 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 11,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).