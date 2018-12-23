Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 49.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 58,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 174,489 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.86M, up from 116,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66M shares traded or 100.99% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/03/2018 – COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$5.75 BLN; 16/05/2018 – U.S. net neutrality bill gets enough Senate votes to advance; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: PREPARING FOR APRIL 30 FINAL ARGUMENTS IN TWX LAWSUIT; 20/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: AT&T reportedly launching $15-per-month streaming bundle with no sports; 20/03/2018 – Start of AT&T-Time Warner trial delayed until Thursday due to bad weather; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 18/04/2018 – Alleged ‘robocall’ mastermind denies wrongdoing before U.S. Senate; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to All Investors; 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal ‘mistake’; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: TIME WARNER DEAL SET TO CLOSE AFTER JUDGE’S RULING

Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 1.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chieftain Capital Management Inc sold 140,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 8.89M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $263.00 million, down from 9.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $23.49. About 5.19M shares traded or 59.69% up from the average. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 43.95% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.95% the S&P500.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $679.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,827 shares to 205,140 shares, valued at $17.44M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.