Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 3,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 70,033 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.19M, down from 73,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.53M shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY SAYS EARLY EASTER ADDED $47M TO THEME PARK PROFITS; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 4.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 2,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,632 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.07 million, up from 54,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $215.79. About 4.06M shares traded or 128.80% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 27.72% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named lndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCE PACT; 24/05/2018 – Global Thermo Ventilators Market Expected to Reach $3,718 Million by 2023, Says Allied Market Research; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 84,209 shares to 3,235 shares, valued at $250,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newell Rubbermaid Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 16,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,600 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $39.04 million activity. 9,500 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) shares with value of $2.29 million were sold by Williamson Stephen. Shares for $1.14 million were sold by Jacks Tyler on Monday, November 19. Another trade for 125,520 shares valued at $31.07 million was made by CASPER MARC N on Monday, October 1.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.66 EPS, down 12.17% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DIS’s profit will be $2.47B for 15.70 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.16% EPS growth.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57 million and $247.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 50,490 shares to 53,562 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

