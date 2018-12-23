Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 79.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 4.96M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 11.17M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $784.82M, up from 6.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $74.89. About 9.31M shares traded or 134.68% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has declined 8.86% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 158.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 14,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,428 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.49M, up from 9,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 30.59M shares traded or 152.28% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS

Among 40 analysts covering Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), 31 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Schlumberger Limited. had 162 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, July 13. UBS maintained the shares of SLB in report on Wednesday, September 30 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 16 by RBC Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of SLB in report on Wednesday, April 26 with “Outperform” rating. As per Monday, January 22, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Sell” rating by Griffen Securities on Monday, April 25. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating given on Monday, January 25 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, October 20, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 22 by Jefferies.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Bell Tolls For Schlumberger That It Is Time To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Bloomberg.com with their article: “Fracking Slump Deepens as Schlumberger Walks Oil `Tightrope’ – Bloomberg” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger Has Been Repriced For Low Dividend Growth – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger Rings The Alarm On North America – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $2.91 million activity. $3.40 million worth of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) was sold by AYAT SIMON.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $280.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 5,991 shares to 8,971 shares, valued at $560,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monster Beverage Corp by 6,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,197 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amer National Registered Investment Advisor invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Waverton Mgmt owns 1.66 million shares or 4.98% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning reported 70,065 shares. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas reported 102,570 shares. Montgomery Mngmt Inc has invested 0.52% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Factory Mutual Insurance reported 1.53 million shares. United Fire Grp Incorporated owns 0.8% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 36,000 shares. Bollard Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com reported 16,165 shares. 141,255 were reported by Qs Investors Llc. Stadion Money Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 16,423 shares in its portfolio. Value Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 4.59% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 2.75 million shares. The New York-based Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.16% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Azimuth Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.48% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 117,223 shares. Beach Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 5,820 shares.

Among 21 analysts covering Dominion Midstream (NYSE:D), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Dominion Midstream had 59 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, November 29 report. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, August 20. As per Thursday, February 4, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, November 19 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, March 16. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Tuesday, August 25. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, March 16 report. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, December 14 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 17 by Citigroup.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $63.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Hydraulics Corp (NASDAQ:SNHY) by 12,091 shares to 108,983 shares, valued at $5.97 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willis Towers Watson Plc by 46,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Mrc Global Inc (NYSE:MRC).

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SCANA reaches $2B settlement over failed V.C. Summer nuclear project – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Fool.ca with their article: “Income for Life: Here Are 3 â€œForever Assetsâ€ I’d Buy in 2019 – The Motley Fool Canada” published on December 22, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Marijuana Stocks I’d Avoid at All Costs – Motley Fool” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why SCANA Corporation Stock Surged 16.5% in November – The Motley Fool” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dominion Energy declares $0.9175 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.