Asset Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 47.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc sold 1,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,078 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $613,000, down from 3,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $239.49. About 1.03 million shares traded or 69.80% up from the average. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has risen 42.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.17% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L FY PRETAX PROFIT FELL 2 PCT TO 81.2 MLN STG; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY SHR $2.00; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $785.4 MLN VS $624.2 MLN; 20/03/2018 – DP Eurasia annual core profit rises 28.9 percent; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: People actually want to buy a Rolex with a Domino’s logo; 16/04/2018 – KXLY Spokane: Domino’s Pizza will now deliver to outdoor locations; 23/04/2018 – Domino’s on Quest for Digital Dominance Using Artificial Intelligence; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Closes at Record High as CEO Prepares His Exit; 23/05/2018 – Domino’s Awards ‘World’s Fastest Pizza Maker’; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – AT DEC-END NET DEBT 89.2 MLN POUNDS VS NET DEBT OF 34.6 MLN POUNDS AS REPORTED YR AGO; 08/05/2018 – Google’s updated virtual assistant makes complex calls for users

Sabby Management Llc decreased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) by 32.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabby Management Llc sold 48,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.84% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 100,369 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.45M, down from 148,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabby Management Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.94% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $39.26. About 1.37 million shares traded or 83.85% up from the average. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 3.18% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.18% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 21/04/2018 – DJ Esperion Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESPR); 02/05/2018 – Esperion: Positive Top-Line Results From Phase 3 Study of Bempedoic Acid; 04/04/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 11; 27/03/2018 – Esperion Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2 Study of Bempedoic Acid Added-On to a PCSK9 Inhibitor in Patients wit; 02/05/2018 – ESPERION MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF SAFETY & TOLERABILITY; 29/05/2018 – ESPERION ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF JAY P. SHEPARD TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 6, 2018 (ESPR); 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff De; 23/05/2018 – Esperion’s cholesterol drug safe, effective in new late-stage study

Analysts await Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $-1.36 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.08 from last year’s $-1.44 per share. After $-1.86 actual earnings per share reported by Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.88% EPS growth.

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $2.66 earnings per share, up 37.11% or $0.72 from last year’s $1.94 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $110.63M for 22.51 P/E if the $2.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.41% EPS growth.

