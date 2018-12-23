Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 14.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 10,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,910 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.35M, down from 74,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $41.74. About 5.07 million shares traded or 50.25% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 9.49% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 23/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Announces Upcoming Speaking Engagement; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade Financial Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades Up 5% vs Jan; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 14/05/2018 – E*Trade April Net New Brokerage Assets $18.2B; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Co of Amer (TCA) Transaction; 15/05/2018 – TCA by E*TRADE Adds Four New Money Managers to MMX Program

Mrj Capital Inc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 10.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,950 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.05M, down from 29,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $142.99. About 3.93 million shares traded or 62.70% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 2.70% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.70% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WITHOUT ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE FOR QTR WOULD HAVE BEEN $3.14 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: FALLING ARGENTINE SALES OFFSET POTENTIAL BRAZIL GAINS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO QTRLY SHR $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS’ PENSION/OPEB CONTRIBUTIONS FOR FISCAL 2018 ABOUT $1,100 MLN, UP FROM ABOUT $140 MLN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS “STRONGLY” ENCOURAGE OFFICIALS TO AVOID ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION TO AGRICULTURAL TRADE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.36, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 55 investors sold ETFC shares while 192 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 230.48 million shares or 0.61% less from 231.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability invested 0.08% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Commercial Bank Of The West reported 0.1% stake. Wealthfront holds 0.01% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 14,704 shares. Services Automobile Association holds 275,477 shares. Jupiter Asset Ltd has 61,072 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.26% or 229,834 shares. Toscafund Asset Management Llp reported 735,000 shares stake. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 612,918 shares. Numerixs Technology Inc reported 22,495 shares stake. Globeflex Cap Lp has invested 0.49% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Rmb Capital Ltd invested in 64,284 shares. Advisory Research Incorporated holds 0.01% or 10,879 shares. Cleararc Capital reported 6,715 shares. Chase Invest Counsel Corp owns 1.73% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 63,910 shares. Alps Advsrs has invested 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Among 24 analysts covering E*TRADE (NASDAQ:ETFC), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 96% are positive. E*TRADE had 124 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6400 target in Friday, April 20 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, October 20 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 25 report. The stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 6 by Wood. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold” on Wednesday, June 7. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold” on Friday, October 6. As per Tuesday, January 30, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, October 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, October 8.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 60.94% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $261.82M for 10.13 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “E*TRADE’s (ETFC) November DARTs Decrease 9% From October – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC), Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Data Is Creating A Faster, Smarter And Safer Class Of Retail Investorâ€”And They’re Turning To Real Estate – Benzinga” published on November 30, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” on October 26, 2018. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 12/14/2018: ETFC, FANH, GNTY, JPM, WFC, C, BAC, USB – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: JNJ, ETFC, XRX – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $193.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 3,707 shares to 10,585 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.66 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by LAWSON RODGER A, worth $512,650 on Friday, November 2. WEINREICH JOSHUA bought $299,588 worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) on Tuesday, November 6. Simonich Brent bought $100,072 worth of stock or 1,943 shares. On Friday, November 2 Pizzi Michael A. bought $516,735 worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 10,000 shares.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Blue-Chip Stocks for the Market Comeback – Investorplace.com” on December 03, 2018, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Bitcoin and digital assets are here to stay, says NYSE chairman, despite bear market – CNBC” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Albany declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What’s in Store for Caterpillar in 2019? – Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deere: Quality Pays Off In The Long Run – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $1.76 EPS, up 34.35% or $0.45 from last year’s $1.31 per share. DE’s profit will be $560.68M for 20.31 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 66 investors sold DE shares while 310 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 202.38 million shares or 2.34% less from 207.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora stated it has 0.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Wright Investors has 3,469 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 2,249 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cutler Investment Counsel Lc invested in 2.47% or 87,689 shares. Bridges Invest Management Incorporated, a Nebraska-based fund reported 10,156 shares. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Co has invested 0.21% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc stated it has 10,278 shares. Next Fincl Grp owns 3,961 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 0.14% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 72,000 shares. Monetary Grp reported 0.05% stake. 12,938 were accumulated by Wesbanco Commercial Bank. 23,724 are held by Cap International Ca. Shelter Mutual has invested 2.28% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Verity Verity Lc invested 0.79% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Among 31 analysts covering Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), 16 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Deere & Company had 141 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, June 2. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, November 16 by Societe Generale. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 5 by Jefferies. Robert W. Baird maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Friday, April 13 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Zacks to “Buy” on Monday, August 24. UBS downgraded the shares of DE in report on Friday, July 29 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Seaport Global with “Hold” on Thursday, January 18. Jefferies maintained the shares of DE in report on Monday, September 18 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 20 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, August 24.