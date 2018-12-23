Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 42.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold 3,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,155 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $457,000, down from 7,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 41.31 million shares traded or 137.09% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/04/2018 – ECB’s Draghi to stay in opaque G30 club despite watchdog’s warning; 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – COMMITTING $4.5 BLN FOR REGIONAL HOME AND SMALL BUSINESS LENDING AND AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO SAYS EQUITY MARKET STILL HAS A WAY TO GO; 26/04/2018 – COFACE SA COFA.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 12 FROM EUR 11.6; 07/05/2018 – JPMORGAN APAC VICE CHAIRMAN JING ULRICH SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 11/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Sued Over Credit Card Fees For Cryptocurrency Purchases — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Down 23% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT FARE INCREASE COVERS ITS FULL DOMESTIC MARKET: JPMORGAN; 06/04/2018 – JPMorgan Faces Lawsuit From Qaddafi’s Libyan Investment Fund; 09/05/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.5 EUROS

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp. Plc (ETN) by 13.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 7,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,030 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.34M, down from 57,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp. Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $66.37. About 5.80 million shares traded or 100.04% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has declined 7.68% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JPMorgan Chase & Co had 125 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, January 9 by Societe Generale. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, January 12. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Friday, January 12. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $110.0 target. As per Tuesday, July 21, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Nomura maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, April 14 with “Neutral” rating. On Tuesday, October 3 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold”. Nomura maintained the shares of JPM in report on Wednesday, February 28 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Ertse Group given on Monday, April 25. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JPM in report on Friday, February 2 with “Overweight” rating.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 27.27% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.76 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.45 billion for 10.51 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.27% negative EPS growth.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $3.38 million activity. $125,281 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “JPMorgan (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon sees odds of a China/US trade deal at 60% – CNBC – StreetInsider.com” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan set sights on mid-sized business customers in Europe: Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Bloomberg.com published: “JPMorgan Asset Says Cash Better Than Stocks for First Time in Decade – Bloomberg” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Cooper Companies to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is JPMorgan Chase a Buy? – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

More recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN) – Today’s Pickup: Eaton Clutch Defect Leads To International Truck Recall – Benzinga” on December 11, 2018. Also Gurufocus.com published the news titled: “It’s Time to Take a Look at Caterpillar – GuruFocus.com” on December 14, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Class 8 truck orders fall in November – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Among 34 analysts covering Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN), 18 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Eaton Corporation had 109 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, September 28. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 17 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 18 by Bank of America. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 10. Vertical Research downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, January 3 report. On Thursday, March 1 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Perform” rating in Thursday, July 30 report. Barclays Capital maintained Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) on Wednesday, May 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 3 by RBC Capital Markets. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 10 report.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 10.85% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.29 per share. ETN’s profit will be $619.77 million for 11.60 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.