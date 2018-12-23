F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 69.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 62,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,270 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.06M, up from 90,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.58. About 32.18 million shares traded or 127.26% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 21.36% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees FY EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO END ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH FLIPKART AFTER DEAL; 20/03/2018 – EBay Says Marketplaces Face `Serious Threat’ From EU Tax Changes; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Forecasts Strong Growth, Easing Concerns Over Losing EBay; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report Mon, 02 Apr 2018 00:00:00 -0700; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Total of 171M Global Active Buyers; 19/04/2018 – DJ eBay Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBAY); 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 3.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 3,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,334 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.88 million, down from 114,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $80.8. About 2.71 million shares traded or 102.55% up from the average. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has declined 1.10% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 10/04/2018 – CAST and Achronix Enable Processing from Data Center to the Edge with Lossless Compression IP; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Adj EPS 89c-Adj EPS 93c; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with IC Compiler Il and RedHawk Analysis Fusion; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.72, REV VIEW $2.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS – CO AND ARM EXTENDED COLLABORATION, SIGNED MULTI-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT EXPANDING SYNOPSYS’ ACCESS TO BROAD RANGE OF ARM IP; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $3.76 TO $3.83; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON & BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND HIGH-S; 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 89C TO 93C, EST. 78C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 51 investors sold EBAY shares while 255 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 772.11 million shares or 4.76% less from 810.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The California-based Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Marathon Ptnrs Equity Management Llc has 5.02% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 392,500 shares. Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Company has invested 0.04% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 800,700 are owned by Nomura Holding Incorporated. Quantres Asset Limited reported 20,100 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Bremer Tru Association holds 0.08% or 9,811 shares in its portfolio. Marco Inv Mngmt Limited holds 0.21% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 43,671 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 84,591 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 661 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.07% or 301,551 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt New York holds 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 1,131 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 30,170 shares. Davenport Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Bb&T Securities Lc reported 399,257 shares stake. Hl Fincl Ltd has 10,366 shares.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07 million and $185.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 121,870 shares to 172,105 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 46 analysts covering eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. eBay Inc had 197 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 25 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, July 21. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Monday, October 16. The company was maintained on Friday, July 21 by Robert W. Baird. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 18 report. As per Thursday, October 13, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by Raymond James. Aegis Capital initiated eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Tuesday, January 3 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 21 by Mizuho. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $3.92 million activity. Doerger Brian J. sold $99,473 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Tuesday, November 20. OMIDYAR PIERRE M sold $1.04M worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Tuesday, November 20. Another trade for 18,283 shares valued at $522,528 was made by Park Joo Man on Tuesday, November 27. 10,516 shares were sold by Jones Wendy Elizabeth, worth $354,179 on Monday, July 23.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55M and $970.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 18,135 shares to 113,015 shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 3,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX).

Among 10 analysts covering Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Synopsys Inc. had 35 analyst reports since August 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of SNPS in report on Thursday, November 30 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) on Thursday, August 23 with “Overweight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, August 15 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 18 by Benchmark. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 1 by Needham. Benchmark upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $110 target in Thursday, December 6 report. On Wednesday, October 25 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Top Pick”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 31 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of SNPS in report on Thursday, May 24 with “Overweight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 24 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 23 investors sold SNPS shares while 175 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 128.39 million shares or 0.18% less from 128.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Lc reported 2,774 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 44,300 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 269,110 shares. Sumitomo Life accumulated 27,860 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Brinker Capital holds 0.01% or 3,022 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated accumulated 737,863 shares. Moreover, Gradient Limited Liability has 0% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 16 shares. Td Asset Mngmt owns 79,868 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.02% or 14,450 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Company holds 120,916 shares. Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.4% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt has invested 1.81% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Adage Prtn Group Inc Limited Company accumulated 169,000 shares.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $9.99 million activity. DE GEUS AART had sold 50,000 shares worth $4.47 million on Friday, December 7. The insider CHAN CHI-FOON sold $318,770. 10,000 shares valued at $1.02 million were sold by RUNKEL JOHN F JR on Thursday, August 30.