Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 2,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 38,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.73M, down from 41,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – Apple Owes $502.6 Million to VirnetX, Says Federal Jury in Texas; 27/03/2018 – Apple is releasing a new iPad for students. This will be the first non-Pro model to support the Apple Pencil stylus. Apple is also releasing new versions of its productivity apps, Pages, Keynote and Numbers, which support Apple Pencil; 24/05/2018 – Is Apple Botching Its Autonomous Driving Opportunity?; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion to US could be a big boost for investors #GlobalCFOCouncil; 01/05/2018 – Apple Investors Await Outlook on iPhone, Overseas Cash — Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – Former Apple CEO and chairman of RxAdvance says the cost parameters of the pharmacy benefit manager market need to ‘fundamentally’ change; 23/05/2018 – While Apple has been focusing on software, only 30 percent of the services business comes from subscription revenue, according to Gene Munster; 08/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils Everyone Can Create Curriculum to Spark Student Creativity

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 23.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 3,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.49% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 16,025 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.51M, up from 13,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $143.96. About 2.72 million shares traded or 121.61% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 13.74% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. Shares for $2.98M were sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E.

Guild Investment Management Inc, which manages about $163.97 million and $99.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 36,800 shares to 41,450 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Among 23 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 39% are positive.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $17.92 million activity. 8,700 shares were sold by HIGGINS ARTHUR J, worth $1.30M on Monday, August 27. The insider Mulhere Timothy P sold 9,800 shares worth $1.50 million. Shares for $5.06 million were sold by Hickey Michael A on Thursday, September 13. $450,884 worth of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) was sold by BILLER LESLIE S on Friday, November 30. Brown Darrell R had sold 11,800 shares worth $1.77M on Friday, August 31. BAKER DOUGLAS M JR had sold 40,025 shares worth $6.41M on Wednesday, November 7.

