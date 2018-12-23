Howe & Rusling Inc decreased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 10.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc sold 13,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,066 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.45M, down from 123,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.18. About 4.98 million shares traded or 67.66% up from the average. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has declined 18.02% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SoCal Edison – 04/24/2018 12:59 PM; 19/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Burlington-Edison School District No 100 Financial and Federal 4/19/2018 – 4/19/2018; 14/05/2018 – Pixium Vision Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Edison for May. 21-22; 19/04/2018 – Airbiquity OTAmatic Named a 2018 Silver Edison Award Winner for Innovative Services; 25/04/2018 – Pacific Edge at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes; 12/04/2018 – Mazda’s Revolutionary SKYACTIV-X Engine Awarded ‘Gold’ at Edison Awards for Innovation Achievements; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 12/04/2018 – SolarEdge Wins Edison Award; 28/05/2018 – Quantum Genomics SAS Conference Set By Edison for Jun. 4-6

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 41.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 424,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 1.44 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $117.63M, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 21.31M shares traded or 226.97% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying

Among 21 analysts covering Edison (NYSE:EIX), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Edison had 88 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 10. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 13 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, September 17 with “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, October 18, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Guggenheim given on Tuesday, January 2. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, June 1 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 13 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, December 21. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, December 6. The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, March 19.

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49 million and $598.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 163,152 shares to 163,411 shares, valued at $12.86M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 48,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.27, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 263.57 million shares or 1.18% more from 260.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Girard Prtn has invested 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Advisor Limited Co invested in 0.06% or 7,029 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 124,634 shares. Pnc Service accumulated 97,923 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Adage Cap Group Incorporated Limited Liability holds 421,092 shares. Raymond James Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 4,256 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 4,425 shares. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Magellan Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.05% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 237,215 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.03% or 1.62M shares in its portfolio. Brookfield Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.24% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 874,391 shares. 618 are owned by North Star Investment. Miller Howard Invests stated it has 0.14% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Korea holds 220,821 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.06% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 7.27% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.1 per share. EIX’s profit will be $332.33M for 13.77 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.17 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 60 investors sold PM shares while 516 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 0.45% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vanguard Grp has invested 0.38% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Pinnacle Assoc owns 0.12% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 70,959 shares. Moreover, Schulhoff Company has 0.13% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,962 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 1.68 million shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca owns 0.01% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 169,975 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,509 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Communications holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 90,913 shares. Northeast Investment Mngmt holds 0.05% or 7,601 shares. Blair William Co Il reported 232,733 shares stake. Evergreen Capital Management Lc has 4,671 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Coho Partners Ltd stated it has 3.13% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Co holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 46,557 shares. Daiwa Gp Inc has 0.05% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 72,908 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,600 shares.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $7.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co. (NYSE:RTN) by 10,609 shares to 588,877 shares, valued at $121.70 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Taiwan Etf by 10,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 390,585 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo Plc (Adr) (NYSE:DEO).

Among 23 analysts covering Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Philip Morris International had 74 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Edward Jones given on Thursday, April 19. As per Monday, November 30, the company rating was upgraded by Nomura. On Friday, August 11 the stock rating was upgraded by SBG Securities to “Hold”. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, July 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, April 10. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, February 9. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, January 11. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, January 30. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 21 by Citigroup. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, July 25.