Liberty Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 6.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc sold 2,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,425 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.46M, down from 30,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $185.81. About 3.32 million shares traded or 83.59% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 32.93% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Electro Scientific Inds (ESIO) by 29.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 29,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 64.59% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 70,777 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.24M, down from 100,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Electro Scientific Inds for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.92. About 874,952 shares traded. Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO) has risen 39.67% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ESIO News: 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners LLC Exits Position in Electro Scientific; 27/03/2018 – Electro Scientific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in Electro Scientific; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments LLC Exits Position in Electro Scientific; 08/05/2018 – Electro Scientific 4Q Net $75.1M; 08/05/2018 – Electro Scientific 4Q EPS $2.10; 29/03/2018 – Advanced Energy: Oldham Is Former CFO of Electro Scientific Industries, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.2% of Electro Scientific; 20/04/2018 – DJ Electro Scientific Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESIO); 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw & Company LP Exits Position in Electro Scientific

Among 26 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 14 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Intuit had 122 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 27 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 23 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, February 12. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of INTU in report on Tuesday, August 22 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 15. On Friday, August 24 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The rating was downgraded by Zacks to “Hold” on Tuesday, August 25. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Perform” rating and $96 target in Friday, November 20 report. The rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs on Monday, May 23 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 612.50% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.08 per share. INTU’s profit will be $147.93M for 81.50 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,000.00% EPS growth.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 insider sales for $191.84 million activity. On Monday, August 27 the insider STANSBURY HENRY TAYLOE sold $6.64M. SMITH BRAD D sold 254,325 shares worth $57.90M. $16.89 million worth of stock was sold by Goodarzi Sasan K on Wednesday, November 21. 9,292 shares were sold by FLOURNOY MARK J, worth $2.03M. POWELL DENNIS D sold 4,554 shares worth $979,360. Shares for $1.01 million were sold by Johnson Gregory N on Monday, November 26.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “TurboTax Launches Free, Interactive Tools and Resources to Help Taxpayers Understand Their Overall Tax Picture – Business Wire” on December 18, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Unload In December – Investorplace.com” published on November 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Britain braces for M&A slowdown as mega-deals set to wane – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tech companies favor central role of Fed in real-time payments: American Banker – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit (INTU) Up 1.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

More notable recent Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Electro Scientific Absolutely Kills It – Seeking Alpha” on November 06, 2017, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “United Parcel Service, Endurance International Group, Idera Pharmaceuticals, Aptevo Therapeutics, and Electro Scientific Industries â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. Is A Great Long-Term Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2018. More interesting news about Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ESI Reports Strong Preliminary Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on January 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Electro Scientific Has Another Blast-Out Quarter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 02, 2018.

Analysts await Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 73.40% or $0.69 from last year’s $0.94 per share. ESIO’s profit will be $8.58 million for 29.92 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.70% negative EPS growth.

