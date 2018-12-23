Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 23.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 27,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.30M, down from 118,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 41.31M shares traded or 137.09% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Euro Adds Shire, Exits JPMorgan; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SET FOR PROBATE COURT HEARING IN DALLAS FRIDAY; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO: INVESTMENT-BANK PIPELINE WELL AHEAD OF LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Barclays hires JPMorgan’s Tim McNulty as its security chief; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Gartside Says the Market Should Be Pricing-In an August BOE Rate Hike (Video); 13/04/2018 – Citigroup, Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan Chase all reported quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed analyst expectations; 11/05/2018 – POSTE ITALIANE PST.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 9.40 FROM EUR 9.10

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) by 2.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 21,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.21% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 860,783 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $92.36 million, down from 882,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $109.42. About 13.15M shares traded or 170.99% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 32.86% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.86% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – THERE WILL BE NO CHANGE TO COMPANY’S NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE AS A RESULT OF THE TRANSACTION; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 18/04/2018 – Pfenex and NT Pharma Enter into a Development and License Agreement for Pfenex’s PF708 Therapeutic Equivalent Candidate to Forteo®; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Eli Lilly lures Bain, Advent on animal-health business sale- Bloomberg; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds Lilly, Exits Amgen; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "JPMorgan Chase: Packing My Bags – Seeking Alpha" on December 12, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: "Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and others back risk management startup AccessFintech – StreetInsider.com" published on December 13, 2018, Benzinga.com published: "Bristol-Myers, Costco, JPMorgan And XLU: 'Fast Money' Picks For December 14 – Benzinga" on December 14, 2018.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. On Friday, October 19 HOBSON MELLODY L bought $125,281 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 1,150 shares.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri (NYSE:TKC) by 84,077 shares to 84,298 shares, valued at $406,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 894,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 27.27% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.76 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.45 billion for 10.51 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.27% negative EPS growth.

Since July 5, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 29 sales for $384.57 million activity. $19.78 million worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC on Wednesday, October 17. On Monday, September 17 Zulueta Alfonso G sold $637,830 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 6,000 shares. Zakrowski Donald A had sold 600 shares worth $63,342. TAI JACKSON P bought $206,437 worth of stock or 2,168 shares.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "Pre-Open Stock Movers 12/19: (ADRO) (CIVI) (JBL) Higher; (SURF) (GSAT) (MU) (FDX) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com" on December 19, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: "Lilly (LLY) announces publication of analyses showing benefit of addition of Verzenio in multiple subgroups of patients with advanced breast cancer – StreetInsider.com" published on December 18, 2018, Investorplace.com published: "Trade of the Day: Eli Lilly (LLY) – Investorplace.com" on September 27, 2018.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 19.30% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.34B for 20.11 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold LLY shares while 399 reduced holdings.

