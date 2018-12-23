Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc Com (LOW) by 10.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 7,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,898 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.99M, down from 67,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $87.64. About 8.07M shares traded or 50.58% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 01/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN ADELAIDE SPEECH NOTES; 24/05/2018 – Lowe’s to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 23/05/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s, supports incoming CEO Marvin Ellison – Dow Jones; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 22/05/2018 – BREAKING: Lowe’s names JC Penney CEO Marvin Ellison as its new CEO; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES – AS A PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH GE, LOWE’S WILL BECOME NATIONWIDE HOME CENTER TO OFFER GE LIGHT BULBS; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TRUMP TARIFF PROPOSAL COULD TURN BADLY IF ESCALATES; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: WHILE SOME OTHER CENTRAL BANKS ARE HIKING, AUSTRALIAN CIRCUMSTANCES ARE DIFFERENT; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Emc Ins Group Inc (EMCI) by 6.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 13,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.36% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 213,841 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.29M, up from 199,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Emc Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $695.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $32.16. About 106,471 shares traded or 164.16% up from the average. EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) has risen 8.04% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.04% the S&P500. Some Historical EMCI News: 02/05/2018 – MaxLinear’s XR9240 Data Compression and Security Coprocessor Adds Support for Dell EMC VMAX All-Flash Storage Arrays; 22/03/2018 – VP Bogart Disposes 418 Of EMC Insurance Group Inc; 26/03/2018 – VP Jean Disposes 559 Of EMC Insurance Group Inc; 14/05/2018 – U.S. IN SETTLEMENT WITH DELL EMC; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Completes Interoperability Testing with the Dell EMC Primary Storage Portfolio; 29/05/2018 – Apstra Deployed with Dell EMC and OPX by Awnix in Open laaS Network Infrastructure in Tier 1 Service Provider Cloud; 06/03/2018 – VP Nigut Disposes 358 Of EMC Insurance Group Inc; 04/05/2018 – EMC Insurance 1Q EPS $0; 07/03/2018 – Walton EMC Chosen to Serve New Facebook Data Center with Renewable Energy; 16/04/2018 – EMC Insurance Sees FY18 Non-GAAP Operating Income to $1.10-$1.30/Shr

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $893,828 activity. Shares for $29,407 were bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, August 24. The insider CROOM MARSHALL A sold $1.80 million.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28M and $509.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (NYSE:PXD) by 1,976 shares to 6,703 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D R Horton Inc Com (NYSE:DHI) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (NYSE:EMR).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 5.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LOW’s profit will be $626.31M for 28.09 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

