Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Sensient Technologies (SXT) by 176.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 46,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,738 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.57M, up from 26,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Sensient Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.86. About 729,955 shares traded or 56.92% up from the average. Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) has declined 22.54% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SXT News: 06/04/2018 – SENSIENT: FLAVORS PRESIDENT GROVER LEFT FOR OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 25/04/2018 – Sensient Expects Higher Onion Costs to Continue Through the End of the 3Q; 25/04/2018 – Sensient 1Q Rev $356.5M; 25/04/2018 – Sensient 1Q Net $38.2M; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP SXT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP SXT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.80; 25/04/2018 – Sensient Sees 2018 EPS $3.70-EPS $3.80; 14/03/2018 – SENSIENT TO OPERATE AS SENSIENT NATURAL COLORS PERU AFTER CLOSE; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT SEES FY EPS $3.70 TO $3.80, EST. $3.79; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 6.3% Position in Sensient

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Emcor Group Inc (EME) by 82.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 115,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 255,331 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.18M, up from 139,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Emcor Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $58.12. About 1.10M shares traded or 159.33% up from the average. EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) has declined 19.03% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.03% the S&P500. Some Historical EME News: 26/04/2018 – Emcor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q Net $55.7M; 16/05/2018 – Emcor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – EMCOR Group, Inc. First Quarter Conference Call to Be Broadcast over the Internet; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q Rev $1.9B; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q EPS 94c; 04/04/2018 – EMCOR Group, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – CEO Guzzi Gifts 225 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 06/03/2018 CEO Guzzi Gifts 350 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 94C

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $4.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) by 164,245 shares to 376,107 shares, valued at $19.40 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exterran Corp by 11,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,400 shares, and cut its stake in Merck Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 18 investors sold EME shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 52.05 million shares or 0.14% less from 52.13 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Manhattan Com invested 0% of its portfolio in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). 386,836 are held by Ameriprise Fincl. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 56,790 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Hbk Invs Lp reported 77,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc owns 0.08% invested in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) for 19,800 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability owns 59,734 shares. Jane Street invested in 10,062 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Llp holds 0.15% in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) or 36,444 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 157,083 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 680,584 were accumulated by Glenmede Trust Na. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated accumulated 279,858 shares. Guggenheim Llc reported 70,519 shares stake. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 38,752 shares stake. 143,367 were reported by Employees Retirement Of Ohio.

Among 4 analysts covering EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. EMCOR Group had 17 analyst reports since October 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, October 26 by DA Davidson. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $70 target in Thursday, December 8 report. The rating was initiated by Macquarie Research on Friday, January 13 with “Neutral”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, November 15 report. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) on Friday, February 24 to “Buy” rating. The stock of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, May 2. The stock of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) earned “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Friday, February 26. Stifel Nicolaus maintained EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) on Friday, October 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, October 31. On Wednesday, September 20 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $3.94 million activity. 12,000 shares were sold by RYAN JERRY E, worth $789,064. MATZ R KEVIN also sold $1.22 million worth of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) shares. Guzzi Anthony sold $1.79 million worth of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) on Thursday, August 16.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $293.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs (NYSE:OHI) by 29,177 shares to 7,623 shares, valued at $250,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) by 22,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,170 shares, and cut its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.32, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold SXT shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 38.95 million shares or 3.56% more from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) for 97,480 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.2% or 2.26M shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 16,340 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). 10,175 are held by Aperio Gru Incorporated Limited Co. Tributary Mgmt Limited Co invested in 1.44% or 170,500 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 33,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,824 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 72,031 are owned by Kennedy. Glenmede Trust Company Na has 1,803 shares. State Street has 0.01% invested in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). Bartlett Company Lc accumulated 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Utd Services Automobile Association has 0.04% invested in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) for 212,218 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares owns 0.01% invested in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) for 4,471 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sensient Technologies Corporation had 8 analyst reports since January 14, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, October 22 with “Overweight”. As per Thursday, August 24, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) on Monday, February 12 with “Buy” rating. Gabelli upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, February 12 report.

Since October 22, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $192,670 activity. Shares for $64,630 were bought by CARLEONE JOSEPH on Tuesday, October 23.