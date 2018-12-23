Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Beneficial Bancorp (Bncl) (BNCL) by 27.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 46,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,894 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.06 million, down from 168,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Beneficial Bancorp (Bncl) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 781,081 shares traded or 118.74% up from the average. Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNCL) has declined 9.20% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 4.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 273,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.27 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $480.47 million, down from 6.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $56.87. About 10.21 million shares traded or 141.33% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 4.91% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C, EST. 72C; 13/03/2018 – Ex-Amb. Emerson Says Europe Not Surprised by Tillerson (Video); 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS UP 5% TO 10%; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $9.17 million activity. Another trade for 60,000 shares valued at $4.57 million was made by MONSER EDWARD L on Friday, September 7. DELLAQUILA FRANK J sold $3.51M worth of stock or 47,530 shares. Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca sold $616,760 worth of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) on Wednesday, November 28.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 15.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.58 per share. EMR’s profit will be $419.53 million for 21.22 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.72% negative EPS growth.

