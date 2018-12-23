Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Enlink Midstream Partners (ENLK) by 5.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 217,002 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.04B, down from 229,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $11.22. About 3.13M shares traded or 110.39% up from the average. EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENLK) has declined 16.11% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLK News: 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 22/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLK); 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q REV. $1.76B, EST. $1.66B; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Affms EnLink Midstream Partners ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Otlk Stbl; 01/05/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q EPU 6C, EST. 6C

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 8.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 5,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,825 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.25M, up from 58,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $115.95. About 5.49M shares traded or 155.43% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has declined 5.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.07% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 02/04/2018 – HALYARD HEALTH INC – ON MARCH 30, COURT GRANTED CO’S MOTION TO DISMISS, WITHOUT LEAVE TO AMEND, PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION FILED ON JUNE 28, 2016; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 27/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Professional adds Safety Eyewear to its Innovative RightCycle Program; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK INVESTING EST. $100M IN ALABAMA FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Kim Underhill, Pres of Kimberly-Clark Professional, Named Group Pres Kimberly-Clark N Amer; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional

More notable recent EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENLK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Recent Analysis Shows Enbridge, Gerdau SA, Infosys, Regal Beloit, Cheetah Mobile, and EnLink Midstream Partners, LP Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” on October 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EnLink Midstream Partners (ENLK) Presents At Wells Fargo Securities 17th Annual Midstream And Utility Symposium – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “An EnLink Distribution Cut Is Reasonable – Seeking Alpha” on May 25, 2018. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENLK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Q3 2018 MLP Distribution Recap: With Q3 Cuts Behind Us, How Will Current Trends Affect Future Distributions? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EnLink Midstream, LLC to Acquire EnLink Midstream Partners, LP in a Simplification Transaction – PR Newswire” with publication date: October 22, 2018.

Among 23 analysts covering Enlink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 26% are positive. Enlink Midstream Partners had 79 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENLK) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by RBC Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19 target in Thursday, November 2 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ENLK in report on Wednesday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The stock of EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENLK) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 17 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENLK) rating on Wednesday, June 6. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $18 target. On Thursday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, August 6 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Sunday, July 30. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, June 22. Jefferies maintained the shares of ENLK in report on Monday, August 28 with “Hold” rating.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $289.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pdl Biopharma (Prn) by 1.62 million shares to 3.26M shares, valued at $3.22B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdermott International by 380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,051 shares, and has risen its stake in First Us Bancshares.

Analysts await EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENLK) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.13 EPS, up 160.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ENLK’s profit will be $46.11M for 21.58 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by EnLink Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 116.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Broad price increases from Kimberly-Clark – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on December 05, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “How panties innovator Miki Agrawal became a bidet boss – New York Business Journal” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Philip Morris – Motley Fool” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why We Reluctantly Sold Kimberly-Clark After Q2 2018 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold KMB shares while 410 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 240.73 million shares or 3.47% less from 249.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada Inc owns 13,382 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt holds 0.04% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 175,419 shares. New Jersey-based Fcg Advsrs Lc has invested 0.08% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). City Holdings Com holds 447 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cadinha And Co holds 0.05% or 2,691 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd holds 119,947 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 9,582 are owned by Choate Investment Advsrs. Eastern Bancorp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 22,167 shares. 344,567 are held by Utd Services Automobile Association. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.14% or 650,770 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Incorporated stated it has 0.07% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Beacon Finance Gru holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 3,371 shares. Guggenheim Llc has invested 0.2% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 272,749 shares. Garrison Finance Corp accumulated 29,701 shares.

Among 20 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 0 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kimberly-Clark had 77 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Societe Generale on Friday, August 21 with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 6 by Bank of America. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, November 15 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, October 10. B. Riley & Co maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, October 26 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Societe Generale given on Wednesday, August 15. Jefferies maintained Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) rating on Tuesday, October 10. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $119.0 target. On Tuesday, September 15 the stock rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”. On Wednesday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, August 16.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.54 million activity. PALMER ANTHONY J. sold $756,256 worth of stock or 6,445 shares. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $111,180 was made by Melucci Jeffrey P. on Wednesday, November 14. Powell Aaron sold $116,551 worth of stock.