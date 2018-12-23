Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 50.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 80,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,092 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.56M, down from 160,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $38.16. About 1.58M shares traded or 46.47% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 31.09% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.09% the S&P500.

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NPO) by 72.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 4,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,458 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $840,000, up from 6,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Enpro Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $58.25. About 823,236 shares traded or 468.75% up from the average. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 27.60% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico

Since July 23, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $547,543 activity. $592,264 worth of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was bought by Vecchione Kenneth. $100,109 worth of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was bought by Patriarca Michael. GIBBONS DALE bought $119,050 worth of stock.

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 24.71% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.85 per share. WAL’s profit will be $112.22 million for 9.00 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.95% EPS growth.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $611.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 46,647 shares to 139,930 shares, valued at $9.38M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE:MOD) by 112,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 417,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 30 investors sold WAL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 86.60 million shares or 2.25% more from 84.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us holds 0.19% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) or 325,146 shares. 305,271 were accumulated by Alta Capital Limited. Hrt Financial Limited Co invested in 0.07% or 8,017 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Llc Ny has invested 2.02% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Maltese Capital Management Lc holds 1.14% or 290,056 shares. First Interstate Bancshares invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Assetmark Inc owns 221 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. M&T National Bank & Trust owns 4,259 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Numerixs Invest Techs has invested 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 47,186 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 536,744 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa reported 187,403 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 14,601 shares. Sit Investment holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 30,650 shares. Amp Capital Invsts invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Among 16 analysts covering Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Western Alliance Bancorp had 56 analyst reports since September 8, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 5. The stock of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 5 by Jefferies. RBC Capital Markets maintained Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) on Friday, October 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, June 23. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, October 11. Jefferies maintained Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) on Sunday, August 27 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo initiated the shares of WAL in report on Thursday, September 1 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 30 by Wood. The company was maintained on Friday, October 20 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, October 13 by Piper Jaffray.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 19 investors sold NPO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 19.01 million shares or 7.52% less from 20.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Co reported 5,728 shares. 11,057 were reported by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 62,523 shares. Etrade Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd accumulated 8,445 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd holds 0% or 50,557 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd reported 14,242 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 0.01% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 290,265 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc owns 6,443 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 105,969 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 11,636 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Laurion Capital Mngmt LP has invested 0% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Ellington Mgmt Ltd Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,200 shares. 579 were reported by Federated Invsts Inc Pa.

