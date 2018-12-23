Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 27.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 4.08M shares as the company’s stock declined 27.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 18.79 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $158.57M, up from 14.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.37. About 26.36M shares traded or 80.61% up from the average. Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 15.03% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days

Quadrant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 18.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quadrant Capital Management Llc sold 6,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,111 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.38 million, down from 34,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quadrant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.17% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 28.49 million shares traded or 249.49% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – Nike’s Head of Diversity Leaves Amid Review of Corporate Culture; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update; 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Will Change Hiring and Promotion Process — Memo; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 08/05/2018 – 5 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $28.37 million activity. Hill Elliott sold 5,741 shares worth $448,774. $1.36 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares were sold by RODGERS JOHNATHAN A. Matheson Monique S. also sold $1.41 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Tuesday, September 11. $3.06M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares were sold by Krane Hilary K. On Friday, June 29 the insider SPRUNK ERIC D sold $11.86 million.

Among 45 analysts covering Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE), 26 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Nike Inc. had 268 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 23. Bank of America downgraded the shares of NKE in report on Wednesday, June 1 to “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Wednesday, June 1. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $60 target. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, October 31 by Bank of America. Deutsche Bank maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, March 23 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Thursday, November 16. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $65.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 16 by Argus Research. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, September 25. As per Thursday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by Sterne Agee CRT.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Stock Movers 12/21: (CDXC) (GRTS) (NKE) Higher; (PTI) (PRGO) (CAMP) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on December 21, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks Anyone Can Understand – The Motley Fool” published on December 19, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Nike, Johnson & Johnson and Facebook – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Footwear Expert: Tariffs Hurt Nike (NYSE:NKE) In A Different Manner Than You Think – Benzinga” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Beat, Analyst Upgrades Send NKE Shares Sprinting – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Quadrant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $335.23 million and $157.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bankamerica Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,152 shares to 53,572 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 181,156 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Management, a Vermont-based fund reported 500 shares. Optimum Advisors has 0.54% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Birch Hill Inv Advisors Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 9,066 shares. Walleye Trading Lc invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). London Of Virginia stated it has 1.21 million shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Hendershot Invests Inc reported 1.72% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mastrapasqua Asset Management Incorporated holds 1.52% or 94,703 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset holds 394,585 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Axa has 0.18% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Texas Yale invested in 1.61% or 234,818 shares. Cambridge Research holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 75,497 shares. Stevens Mgmt LP reported 0.28% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Wealth Enhancement Advisory invested in 12,140 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Among 38 analysts covering Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV), 13 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 34% are positive. Ensco Plc has $25 highest and $4.0 lowest target. $10.70’s average target is 217.51% above currents $3.37 stock price. Ensco Plc had 94 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $5.5 target in Friday, October 27 report. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Wednesday, February 28 with “Hold”. Bernstein initiated the shares of ESV in report on Friday, December 2 with “Outperform” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 21 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 28 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) earned “Buy” rating by Zephrin Group on Monday, September 19. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, July 31 by RBC Capital Markets. HSBC initiated the shares of ESV in report on Thursday, October 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Monday, June 19. The rating was downgraded by Fearnley to “Sell” on Wednesday, March 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.26, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold ESV shares while 89 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 391.43 million shares or 1.93% more from 384.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Interest Group Inc holds 0.02% or 880,627 shares. Moreover, Hgk Asset has 0.77% invested in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) for 512,103 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.02% in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV). Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 275,030 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 875,459 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc holds 706 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Robotti Robert invested 4.51% in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV). Comerica Commercial Bank accumulated 0.02% or 264,516 shares. Franklin Resources has 0% invested in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) for 405,252 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp owns 66,298 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cetera Lc has 0% invested in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Communication Lc holds 0.01% or 163,084 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) for 20,355 shares. 16,020 are held by Conning. Fil Ltd stated it has 0% in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV).

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) by 583,992 shares to 283,067 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 109,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,235 shares, and cut its stake in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE).

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $27,990 activity.

More notable recent Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ensco Remains Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Broadridge Financial Solutions, MercadoLibre, Rogers, Ensco plc, Liberty Oilfield Services, and DexCom â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ensco: Q3 2018 Earnings Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ensco: Not Yet – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2018.