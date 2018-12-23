First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 3.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 4,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 121,266 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.94M, up from 116,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Facebook will send a top exec to appear in front of UK lawmakers, but not CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 27/03/2018 – Activist attorneys-general take the fight to Trump and Facebook; 30/05/2018 – Vertafore Announces Powerful Workflow Visualization Tool to Help Agencies Gain Up to 20 Percent More Capacity; 30/04/2018 – Koum’s departure comes at a crucial time at Facebook; 06/04/2018 – Complaint Focuses on Facebook’s Facial-Recognition Software; 03/04/2018 – Mathieu Rosemain: Exclusive: Facebook CEO says not planning to extend European privacy law globally; 14/05/2018 – New Scientist: EXCLUSIVE: Huge new Facebook data leak exposed intimate details of 3m users; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 27/03/2018 – Cramer: Facebook should hire a special counsel to show it has nothing to hide; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s privacy plans in Europe

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 3.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 14,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 429,100 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.33M, down from 443,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.35. About 9.82M shares traded or 77.86% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 5.97% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility

Since August 2, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $311,546 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by FOWLER W RANDALL, worth $261,900 on Tuesday, November 13. 25,000 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) shares with value of $673,375 were sold by HACKETT JAMES T.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 35.14% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.37 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.09B for 12.18 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 74 insider sales for $1.63 billion activity. Zuckerberg Mark had sold 157,300 shares worth $27.29M on Friday, August 17. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $10.75 million. On Thursday, November 1 the insider FISCHER DAVID B. sold $236,371. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $122,438 was made by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, September 12. Cox Christopher K sold $2.06M worth of stock. $671,777 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, November 15.