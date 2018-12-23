Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 47.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 2,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,200 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.17 million, up from 6,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $87.26. About 7.47 million shares traded or 97.07% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has risen 2.00% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 27.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,385 shares as the company's stock declined 9.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,910 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.74M, up from 8,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $122.91. About 12.57M shares traded or 78.48% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 31.90% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.90% the S&P500.

Among 42 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 32 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 35 investors sold EOG shares while 288 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 479.51 million shares or 0.90% less from 483.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Findlay Park Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2.16% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Apg Asset Nv reported 871,284 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Mgmt Lp invested in 38,880 shares or 0.23% of the stock. State Street owns 27.25M shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Citigroup invested in 145,846 shares. Wesbanco Bank & Trust invested 1.23% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Swedbank, Sweden-based fund reported 768,867 shares. Moreover, Busey Tru Communication has 0.59% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 50,155 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 0.05% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 2,320 shares. Marco Investment Limited Company reported 8,816 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Novare Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 59,914 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Highlander Cap Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 125 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 6,650 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 0.02% or 1,594 shares. Mercer Advisers has 4,000 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $755,551 activity. On Thursday, September 27 Trice David W sold $317,203 worth of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 2,489 shares. 1,864 shares were sold by TEXTOR DONALD F, worth $229,039.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $161.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Trade Desk Inc by 18,835 shares to 54,605 shares, valued at $8.24M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 4,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,478 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Ozk.

Among 58 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 52 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 31 investors sold CRM shares while 288 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 607.34 million shares or 0.44% less from 610.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 3,795 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited holds 6,953 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Bb&T Llc holds 28,183 shares. One Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 1,330 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has 0.08% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 4,628 shares. 29,831 were reported by Sumitomo Life Ins Com. Aviance Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,041 shares. The New York-based Ingalls Snyder Lc has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 4,993 were reported by 1St Source National Bank & Trust. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt invested in 21,295 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno owns 84,000 shares or 2.14% of their US portfolio. Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd Liability holds 25,641 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii accumulated 4,140 shares. Somerset Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,359 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Murphy Cap Mgmt invested 0.2% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 183 selling transactions for $179.74 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.48 million was made by BLOCK KEITH on Tuesday, July 24. Harris Parker had sold 2,204 shares worth $313,629. The insider Hawkins Mark J sold $1.30M. Another trade for 176 shares valued at $26,043 was made by Roos John Victor on Thursday, July 26. Shares for $877,295 were bought by Wojcicki Susan on Wednesday, July 25. Weaver Amy E had sold 653 shares worth $91,353 on Monday, October 22.

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $319.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 17,580 shares to 109,872 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.