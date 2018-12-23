Price Michael F decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc. (CIT) by 3.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 19,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 573,197 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.58M, down from 592,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Cit Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 1.63 million shares traded or 32.80% up from the average. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 12.03% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 27/03/2018 – CIT and Operation HOPE Launch Video Series to Empower Small Business Owners; 21/03/2018 – VTG NOW SEES CIT RAIL DEAL TO BE COMPLETED IN 2H; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q Net $97M; 19/04/2018 – CIT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate CIT Group’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’ and Subordinated Notes ‘BB’; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q EPS 74c; 14/03/2018 – CIT REPLACES PWC W/ DELOITTE AFTER REPORTING MATERIAL WEAKNESS; 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING ALSO OF $500 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2025; 01/05/2018 – CIT’s Capital Equipment Financing Unit Announces New Appointments; 24/05/2018 – CIT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Epr Properties (EPR) by 15.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.83M, down from 48,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Epr Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $67.1. About 1.48 million shares traded or 169.41% up from the average. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 4.77% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.77% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Chief Investment Officer Morgan G. Earnest II to Transition to Non-officer Role of Executive Advisor; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Had Seen 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.23-$5.38; 21/04/2018 – DJ EPR Properties, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPR); 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $1.26 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates EPR Properties’ Senior Unsecured Bonds due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.75-$5.90; 11/03/2018 – UPM: TVO CONFIRMS A SETTLEMENT PACT SIGNED ON OL3 EPR PROJECT; 19/03/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – China begins fuel loading at long-delayed EPR nuclear project

Price Michael F, which manages about $801.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 27,500 shares to 825,123 shares, valued at $27.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meridian Corp. by 96,932 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,532 shares, and has risen its stake in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold CIT shares while 119 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 109.91 million shares or 4.76% less from 115.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 455,326 shares. Invesco accumulated 0% or 173,852 shares. Nwq Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.21% or 2.35M shares. Wellington Group Llp reported 3,974 shares. Amer Group owns 0% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 8,122 shares. Hbk Limited Partnership stated it has 35,217 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0.02% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Morgan Stanley reported 1.14M shares. Westpac Bk Corporation has 10,868 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American Century accumulated 8,769 shares or 0% of the stock. Rech Global Invsts reported 3.06M shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 0% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 12,910 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Mackenzie Corporation holds 0% or 12,833 shares in its portfolio. Lakewood Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 2.04% or 1.19 million shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 12.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.99 per share. CIT’s profit will be $118.52M for 8.31 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.43 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 20 investors sold EPR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 64.05 million shares or 0.96% less from 64.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 52,791 shares. Moody State Bank Tru Division owns 44,380 shares. 7,680 are held by Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Com. Schnieders Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 19,075 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0.07% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0% or 179 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding Inc accumulated 78,426 shares. Ancora Limited Com owns 98 shares. The France-based Axa has invested 0.01% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Invesco Limited holds 645,762 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Blackrock reported 0.03% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.02% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $1.69 million activity. Mater Tonya L. sold $300,647 worth of stock or 4,287 shares. Shares for $140,740 were sold by BROWN PETER C on Thursday, December 6. Shares for $489,790 were sold by Hirons Michael L.