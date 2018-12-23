Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. (EL) by 24.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,674 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $970,000, down from 8,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $125.82. About 3.56M shares traded or 55.76% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 10.23% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 14.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 9,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,320 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.40M, down from 68,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $73.42. About 981,282 shares traded or 128.12% up from the average. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 42.52% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 29/05/2018 – HEICO 2Q EPS 55C, EST. 52C; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Ne; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO APPROXIMATE $310 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO APPROXIMATE $50 MLN IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – UNIT ACQUIRED 100% OF BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF EMERGENCY LOCATOR TRANSMITTER BEACON PRODUCT LINE OF INSTRUMAR LIMITED IN ALL CASH DEAL; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24M and $390.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nci Building Systems Inc. (NYSE:NCS) by 80,907 shares to 219,628 shares, valued at $3.33M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wpx Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 176,533 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL).

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 20 insider sales for $57.58 million activity. TRAVIS TRACEY THOMAS sold $2.03M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Monday, December 3. Freda Fabrizio sold $21.64 million worth of stock. 11,404 shares were sold by MOSS SARA E, worth $1.62 million. The insider FRIBOURG PAUL J sold $2.10 million. On Wednesday, October 31 the insider O’HARE MICHAEL sold $502,576. 17,296 shares valued at $2.39M were sold by Demsey John on Friday, September 7.

Among 34 analysts covering Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Estee Lauder had 127 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of EL in report on Tuesday, April 4 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Societe Generale on Friday, May 5. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 2 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 22 by Citigroup. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) earned “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Friday, September 9. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Thursday, April 12. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 3 by B. Riley & Co. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Sunday, August 20 to “Hold”. As per Friday, October 12, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $152 target in Thursday, May 3 report.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.52 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.52 per share. EL’s profit will be $551.53 million for 20.69 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.80% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.39, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 57 investors sold EL shares while 266 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 187.38 million shares or 2.83% less from 192.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Palo Capital reported 12,845 shares. Jcic Asset owns 407 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Hudson Valley Investment Adv has 0.78% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 23,050 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 0.13% or 34,000 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 535,821 shares. Transamerica Finance Inc reported 2,296 shares stake. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 8,824 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 277,624 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg. 35,205 were accumulated by Brinker Cap. 61,030 were reported by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Weatherstone Cap holds 3,135 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim And reported 1.02% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 0% stake.

Since July 11, 2018, it had 10 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $216,430 activity. Neitzel Julie also bought $115,820 worth of HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) shares. 750 HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) shares with value of $57,522 were sold by Schwitter Frank J. 1,311 shares were bought by MENDELSON VICTOR H, worth $115,644. $115,644 worth of HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) was bought by HENRIQUES ADOLFO. On Tuesday, October 9 the insider Hildebrandt Mark H bought $115,732. SCHRIESHEIM ALAN sold $334,693 worth of stock.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $111.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 27,271 shares to 392,501 shares, valued at $21.70 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peoples United Financial Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 313,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 966,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q3 2018. Its down 3.02, from 4.23 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 16 investors sold HEI shares while 91 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 41.24% less from 65.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 475,731 shares. Moreover, National Bank Of America De has 0.01% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 430,545 shares. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 331,788 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 4,761 shares stake. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 0% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) or 41 shares. Polaris Greystone Group Limited Co holds 125 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Select Equity Grp Incorporated LP has 1.76M shares. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0.17% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Bessemer Group Inc stated it has 14,092 shares. Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.05% or 15,764 shares. Asset One Ltd reported 7,500 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested 0% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Oppenheimer And holds 0.01% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) or 2,167 shares.