Wellcome Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 40% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellcome Trust Ltd sold 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $124.85 million, down from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellcome Trust Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 24.03M shares traded or 120.75% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video)

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 108.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 59,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 114,492 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.47M, up from 54,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $97.08. About 728,547 shares traded or 23.32% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 21.27% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C

Among 12 analysts covering Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Euronet Worldwide had 28 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 13 report. The stock of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, November 25 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Thursday, October 4 with “Buy”. Avondale maintained the shares of EEFT in report on Wednesday, April 27 with “Market Outperform” rating. The stock of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) earned “Market Perform” rating by Avondale on Thursday, February 11. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, June 11. Piper Jaffray maintained Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) rating on Friday, September 8. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $106.0 target. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $115.0 target in Friday, March 16 report. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, December 23 report. The stock of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 12 by SunTrust.

Since August 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 24 selling transactions for $63.30 million activity. NEWMAN JEFFREY B also sold $486,300 worth of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) on Wednesday, September 5. $6.09M worth of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) shares were sold by Caponecchi Kevin J. $1.84M worth of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) was sold by WELLER RICK on Friday, August 24. Bruckner Martin L. had sold 9,000 shares worth $920,250 on Friday, September 14.

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “For first time, Euronet reports CEO-median employee pay ratio: 134-to-1 – Kansas City Business Journal” on April 16, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Euronet’s (EEFT) Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates in Q3 – Nasdaq” published on October 22, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Euronet software will run the financial system in Mozambique – Kansas City Business Journal” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “5 Reasons Why Euronet (EEFT) Stock Suits the Buy Approach – Zacks.com” published on October 08, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Popped 15% Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $114.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2,732 shares to 245,863 shares, valued at $48.63 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dassault Sys S A Sponsored Adr (DASTY) by 5,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,781 shares, and cut its stake in Newcrest Mng Ltd Sponsored Adr (NCMGY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.44, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 16 investors sold EEFT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.55 million shares or 0.84% more from 47.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sei Investments reported 193,463 shares. Foundry Prns Limited Liability reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt accumulated 238,963 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.09% or 47,573 shares. Mesirow Finance Inv Mgmt accumulated 1.59% or 174,920 shares. Copper Rock Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability owns 285,713 shares or 1.77% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Llc invested in 0.06% or 17,900 shares. 2,509 are held by Metropolitan Life Insurance New York. Jupiter Asset Ltd holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 118,837 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 8 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 2,356 shares. Principal Gru invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). 488 were reported by Alphaone Inv Ser Ltd. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 48,020 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New Amsterdam Ltd Limited Liability Company New York holds 0.95% or 36,780 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Former P&G executive hired as CFO of Newell Brands – Cincinnati Business Courier” on November 27, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Former P&G manager hired as CFO of Airbnb – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on November 27, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “5 Blue-Chip Stocks That Could Break Their Bull Trend – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Nike taps Coca-Cola exec as CEO of Converse – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Proctor & Gamble Stock Is Out Over Its Skis As Investors Got Defensive – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01B for 18.80 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 58 sales for $98.11 million activity. Coombe Gary A also sold $242,298 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, August 22. On Wednesday, August 22 the insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $348,872. On Wednesday, August 22 the insider Skoufalos Ioannis sold $393,473. On Tuesday, November 13 the insider Taylor David S sold $3.58M. Shares for $1.50 million were sold by Tassel Loic on Thursday, November 15. 3,410 shares valued at $284,810 were sold by Keith R. Alexandra on Tuesday, August 21.

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, January 26 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Tuesday, September 19 report. UBS downgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, July 19 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 23 by SunTrust. As per Wednesday, April 19, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The company was downgraded on Thursday, December 22 by SunTrust. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Thursday, August 16. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $85 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, May 30. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, August 4.