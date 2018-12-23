Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd Com (RE) by 31.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 3,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.69% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 12,881 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.94 million, up from 9,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Everest Re Group Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $213.27. About 466,998 shares traded or 58.76% up from the average. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 9.42% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH MILLETTE’S HUDSON STRUCTURED; 05/03/2018 Everest Re Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Rev $1.75B; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Everest Re Group, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirmd Everest Re Group And Subs; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Operating Income $5.34/Share; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMD EVEREST RE GROUP-SUBS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Sees $100M in Estimated Catastrophe Loss Estimate for 1Q

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (Call) (RCL) by 30.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 123,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 276,300 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $35.90M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.83% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $92.52. About 3.29M shares traded or 77.34% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has declined 15.47% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review

More notable recent Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altice USA looks to BYOD in wireless launch – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Aurora Cannabis and Canopy Growth Can’t Enter the Huge U.S. Market — but These 2 Canadian Marijuana Stocks Already Have – The Motley Fool” published on November 25, 2018, Cnbc.com published: “Stocks look to be in for more pain after Fed-day rout: ‘The market is in no man’s land’ – CNBC” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caterpillar Crawling Along – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “Bitcoin Gets a Thumbs Up From NYSEâ€™s Chairman – Barron’s” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $193,788 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 41 investors sold RE shares while 134 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 37.53 million shares or 2.97% more from 36.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ftb Advsrs invested in 0% or 14 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Group Inc holds 167,322 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Com reported 0.15% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Bp Pcl reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Swiss State Bank has 227,275 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.48% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) or 8,182 shares. Farmers Merchants holds 0% or 15 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn owns 768 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md holds 0% or 66,808 shares in its portfolio. 47,794 are held by Majedie Asset Management. Principal Fin Group Incorporated has 60,043 shares. Trustmark Bancshares Tru Department reported 3 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). California State Teachers Retirement System owns 68,580 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Everest Re Group Ltd had 33 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) earned “Sell” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Monday, July 17. On Monday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Sell”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Monday, December 4. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, October 12 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, January 17 by Macquarie Research. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, September 11 by Buckingham Research. Citigroup maintained the shares of RE in report on Monday, October 22 with “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) on Tuesday, February 20 with “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, July 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of RE in report on Thursday, March 1 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Among 23 analysts covering Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. had 83 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Thursday, January 25. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, November 13 report. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research on Thursday, November 30 to “Neutral”. As per Friday, August 17, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, August 2. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 6 report. Citigroup maintained Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) on Tuesday, October 30 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. Berenberg upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) on Thursday, January 11 to “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 45 investors sold RCL shares while 196 reduced holdings. only 90 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 143.34 million shares or 0.68% more from 142.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 34,611 shares. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.12M shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs Inc holds 8,290 shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 69 shares. South State stated it has 2,779 shares. Cap Growth Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 625,000 shares for 4.2% of their portfolio. Hoplite Management Ltd Partnership holds 4.14% or 217,241 shares. Cibc Asset Management reported 17,643 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity, California-based fund reported 12,819 shares. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Missouri-based Parkside National Bank And has invested 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Northern Tru Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 1.86 million shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Rampart Inv Mngmt Com Lc owns 15,763 shares.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:PEGI) by 1.90 million shares to 2.30 million shares, valued at $45.70 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corp New by 7.46 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (Put) (NYSE:KR).

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.50 EPS, up 11.94% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.34 per share. RCL’s profit will be $313.49M for 15.42 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.98 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.31% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Worth Buying Now – Investorplace.com” on November 29, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Trashed Stocks to Buy for Fundamental Strength – Investorplace.com” published on December 05, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “5 Deep-Value Stocks to Invest In – Investorplace.com” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Royal Caribbean: Room To Grow – Seeking Alpha” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Royal Caribbean Sailing Higher After Upgrade (NYSE:RCL) – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2018.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $998,977 activity. 1,578 shares were sold by REITAN BERNT, worth $168,179 on Monday, November 19. Kulovaara Harri U sold $828,652 worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) on Thursday, September 13.