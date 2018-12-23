Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Kennedy Wilson Hldgs (KW) by 16.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 249,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.90M, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Kennedy Wilson Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.93. About 1.21 million shares traded or 108.49% up from the average. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.00% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 10/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KW); 20/03/2018 Kennedy Wilson Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO,PARTNERS ARE UNDER BINDING CONTRACTS TO BUY PROPERTIES ,DEVELOPMENT SITES IN WESTERN U.S. AND IRELAND FOR $224 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 29/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Sells $422 Million Multifamily Portfolio; 22/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 7); 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Rev $190.7M

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 4.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 12,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,140 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.95M, down from 252,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $56.33. About 2.79M shares traded or 56.91% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 27.76% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $229,950 activity.

More notable recent Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BP And Tesla A Green Combo In The Making – Seeking Alpha” on April 13, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Kennedy Wilson and Partners Acquire â‚¬113 Million, Six-Acre, Mixed-Use Development Site in Ireland – Business Wire” published on October 03, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Kennedy Wilson Acquires 188-Unit Boise, Idaho Apartment Community in Off-Market Transaction for $24 Million – Business Wire” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) were released by: Pehub.com and their article: “Kennedy Wilson exits Bay Village Apartments – PE Hub” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bloom Energy: A Stock About To Wilt – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2018.

Among 5 analysts covering Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings had 16 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by JMP Securities on Friday, May 5 to “Market Perform”. The stock of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) earned “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Thursday, August 2. As per Friday, February 23, the company rating was maintained by BTIG Research. Zacks upgraded the shares of KW in report on Tuesday, August 11 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research on Tuesday, June 13 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research given on Monday, November 6. Deutsche Bank maintained Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) rating on Wednesday, August 29. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $25 target. Deutsche Bank maintained Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) on Tuesday, June 26 with “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank downgraded Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) rating on Wednesday, April 26. Deutsche Bank has “” rating and $27 target. JMP Securities upgraded Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) rating on Friday, March 9. JMP Securities has “Buy” rating and $22.0 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 54 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 115.62 million shares or 3.69% less from 120.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prelude Cap Management Lc accumulated 366 shares. Old West Invest Mgmt Limited Liability holds 2.82% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 317,472 shares. James Invest Rech stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Fincl Mgmt Gru invested in 544,898 shares. Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Advisory Services reported 168 shares. 10,645 were reported by Two Sigma Securities Lc. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Limited Liability Company owns 545,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Benchmark invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Blackrock Inc accumulated 11.15 million shares. Elkhorn Partners Lp has invested 55.12% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Of Vermont owns 38,178 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Service Grp has 0% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Fincl Bank Of America De has 564,189 shares.

Among 19 analysts covering EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. EXACT Sciences had 91 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, October 7 by Lake Street. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, June 15. Jefferies maintained Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) rating on Tuesday, July 4. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $3500 target. BTIG Research downgraded Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) on Wednesday, November 1 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Leerink Swann on Thursday, September 21. The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 3 by BTIG Research. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, November 24 by Lake Street. On Tuesday, October 6 the stock rating was maintained by TH Capital with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, August 4 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 27 by Jefferies.

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exact Sciences up 10% premarket after Q3 beat – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Exact Sciences – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Exact Sciences Corporation Stock Is Jumping Again Today – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2018. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exact Sciences advancing biomarker panel for liver cancer – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Exact Sciences (EXAS) in Focus: Stock Moves 11.6% Higher – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 30, 2018.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $13.56 million activity. $139,675 worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) was sold by Fallon John A. on Monday, July 30. On Sunday, September 30 the insider COWARD D SCOTT sold $174,118. Another trade for 3,427 shares valued at $201,713 was sold by Carey Thomas D.. $77,577 worth of stock was sold by Doyle James Edward on Monday, July 30. $167,574 worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) was sold by Zanotti Katherine S. WYZGA MICHAEL S sold 2,468 shares worth $184,730.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $-0.50 earnings per share, down 177.78% or $0.32 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% negative EPS growth.