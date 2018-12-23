Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 20.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 173,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $81.78 million, up from 862,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $56.33. About 2.79M shares traded or 56.96% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 27.76% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 2.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 5,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 212,908 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $35.02 million, down from 218,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/05/2018 – Facebook users worldwide are being asked to review their privacy settings as GDPR looms; 09/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook’s massive reorg keeps user privacy and security top of mind; 25/04/2018 – Are Facebook’s ad prices increasing? The logical conclusion to people spending less time on $FB is that ad impressions would decrease – meaning that ad prices would increase because of less inventory; 26/03/2018 – $FB and $SHOP unholy alliance explained here; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – QTRLY OPERATING MARGIN 46 PCT VS 41 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s meeting with EU officials will be broadcast live on the European Parliament’s website on Tuesday; 04/04/2018 – KATU News: #BREAKING: Facebook says tens of millions more people might have been exposed in the Cambridge Analytica privacy sc; 18/04/2018 – FB: Facebook says its investigating this improper collection of user data. After TechCrunch brought it to MongoDB’s attention, it shut down the offending JavaScript tracker; 26/03/2018 – Digital Regulation: It’s Not Just a Concern for Facebook — Barrons.com; 23/03/2018 – FB: Information Commissioner’s Office tells judge they need warrant as have grounds for suspecting that @CamAnalytica has NOT deleted the Facebook data from its servers as asserted. – ! $FB

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook Is Stuck In A Lose-Lose Situation – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “European lawmakers slam no-show Zuckerberg at Facebook hearing – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook Buyback Becoming Important Story – Seeking Alpha” on December 09, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ACWI, AMZN, FB, BAC: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), GE (NYSE:GE), GM (NYSE:GM), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) And More – Benzinga” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21 billion for 14.46 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

