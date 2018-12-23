Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Capital Sr Living Corp (CSU) by 30.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 151,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.19% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 350,000 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.06 million, down from 501,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Capital Sr Living Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $6.67. About 539,289 shares traded or 122.89% up from the average. Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) has declined 43.22% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CSU News: 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in Capital Senior Living; 02/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living CEO, Larry Cohen, Named Alzheimer’s Association 2018 Brain Ball National Honoree; 21/03/2018 Bringing Generations Together Through Music; 15/05/2018 – TREZ CAPITAL SENIOR MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY SHR $0.02; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C; 09/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C; 15/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Capital Senior Living Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSU); 29/03/2018 – TREZ CAPITAL SENIOR MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR-END RESULTS

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 31.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 2,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,165 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.67 million, up from 7,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90 million shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: EU warns that Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica crisis is the ‘tip of an iceberg’ of data scandals; 04/04/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Facebook now says as many as 87 million users had their data accessed by Cambridge Analytica. $FB; 28/03/2018 – Facebook unveiled new tools Wednesday to make it easier for users to see and access the data the social network holds on them. via @cnbctech; 29/03/2018 – ETSY REPORTS FACEBOOK CMO GARY BRIGGS JOINING BOARD; 21/03/2018 – Facebook took years to clamp down on developers’ data harvesting – ex-operations manager; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg TV: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica, the data firm at the center of the Facebook controversy, has suspended its CEO; 01/05/2018 – Watch Mark Zuckerberg speak at Facebook’s F8 developer conference; 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Meet Lawmakers Ahead of Tough Questions; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK HELPS REGISTER VOTERS THAT WOULD NOT HAVE GONE TO POLLS OTHERWISE – ZUCKERBERG; 11/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS HIS PERSONAL DATA WAS INCLUDED IN DATA IMPROPERLY SHARED WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA

Analysts await Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $-0.27 earnings per share, down 285.71% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Capital Senior Living Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% negative EPS growth.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93 million and $72.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in High Point Resources Corp by 633,783 shares to 762,983 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corporation (ONNN) by 52,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Wildhorse Resource Developme.

More notable recent Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Capital Senior Living Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Premarket analyst action – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2018, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Capital Senior Living Corporation Is Sliding Today – The Motley Fool” on May 02, 2018. More interesting news about Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Capital Senior Living Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Capital Senior Living Corporation Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 19, 2018.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Facebook (FB) Down 9.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook Is Undervalued And Will Rise Like A Phoenix – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook’s Rally May Be Short Lived – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook Looks Like ‘Dead Money’ – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Looks Undervalued On Several Metrics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

