Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 6.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 796,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 11.02 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $424.32M, down from 11.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $32.83. About 14.31M shares traded or 104.66% up from the average. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 44.37% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE IN U.S. IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 21/05/2018 – boston scientific corporation | ultra ice plus – pi 9 mhz peripheral ima | K181042 | 05/17/2018 |; 19/04/2018 – DJ Boston Scientific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSX); 31/05/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SEES RESOLVING IRS EXAMINATION BEFORE YR END; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Deal Includes Up to $125M Milestones Over Four Years; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – CO HAS EXISTING MINORITY INVESTMENT IN NXTHERA, EXPECTED TO RESULT IN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF ABOUT $240 MLN & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $85 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – BSX SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.37 TO $1.41, SAW $1.35 TO $1.39; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC INTREPID STUDY MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINTS; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: U.K. COURT AFFIRMS EDWARDS INFRINGED PATENT

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 12.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 11,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.45 million, up from 88,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90 million shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – The Interpreter: Does Facebook Just Harbor Extremists? Or Does It Create Them?; 13/04/2018 – Facebook should testify in front of European lawmakers in person, European Commissioner Vera Jourova, told CNBC; 09/04/2018 – Facebook could do a lot more in health care, and as recently at last month was planning to forge data-sharing agreements with top hospitals; 27/03/2018 – COMMITTEE IS CONTINUING TO WORK WITH FACEBOOK TO DETERMINE A DAY AND TIME FOR ZUCKERBERG TO TESTIFY- HOUSE ENERGY & COMMERCE COMMITTEE SPOKESWOMAN; 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook will spend so much reviewing political ads this year that it will lose money on them; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Multimedia Cuts Facebook; 28/03/2018 – Tim Cook on Facebook’s data leak scandal: ‘I wouldn’t be in this position’; 05/04/2018 – Facebook says Cambridge Analytica may have had data from as many as 87 million people:; 02/05/2018 – Aaron Blake: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica shuts U.S. and U.K. operations after Facebook scandal; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says Cambridge Analytica may have had data on 87 mln people

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, April 28 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained the shares of FB in report on Tuesday, March 27 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy” on Thursday, April 28. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, November 5. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of FB in report on Friday, July 13 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 30 by Rosenblatt. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 28 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Monday, March 26 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 5 by Canaccord Genuity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp stated it has 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Eastern Bankshares invested in 1.48% or 138,242 shares. Rdl Fin holds 5,650 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited holds 0.39% or 115,392 shares. Freestone Holdg Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,495 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group Ltd Liability reported 5,677 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. The Maryland-based Court Place Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jabodon Pt owns 50,249 shares or 10.76% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap invested in 633,151 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Pittenger And Anderson invested in 50,433 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Mcf Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Thompson Invest Mngmt Inc holds 13,707 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Leavell Investment Mgmt Inc holds 1,788 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The California-based Personal Capital Advsrs has invested 0.51% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Janney Mgmt invested in 309,687 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 74 insider sales for $1.63 billion activity. The insider Stretch Colin sold 750 shares worth $151,815. Zuckerberg Mark sold 360,000 shares worth $62.24M. Shares for $907,786 were sold by Cox Christopher K. FISCHER DAVID B. sold 1,560 shares worth $236,371. Shares for $2.00 million were sold by Wehner David M. on Wednesday, June 20. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $7.75 million.

Among 34 analysts covering Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX), 29 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. Boston Scientific Corporation had 112 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 29. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 25 by Needham. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 29. The stock of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, October 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, November 29. The stock of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 3 by Needham. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Wednesday, June 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by Needham.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 21 sales for $20.45 million activity. The insider Ballinger Kevin J. sold $1.42 million. Butcher Arthur C sold $154,000 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. On Monday, October 1 the insider Mahoney Michael F sold $4.53M. Wang Xin Warren also sold $379,994 worth of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) shares. 6,143 shares valued at $228,090 were sold by FUJIMORI YOSHIAKI on Friday, November 30. The insider Mirviss Jeffrey B. sold 33,512 shares worth $1.14 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold BSX shares while 189 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.24% less from 1.21 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 136,876 shares. The Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.06% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Jane Street Gp Ltd Com reported 31,863 shares. 33.57 million are held by Bollard Ltd Llc. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.18% or 2.45M shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt holds 89,135 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Brinker Capital holds 0.03% or 22,251 shares. California-based Wetherby Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Peddock Capital Lc holds 0.13% or 7,250 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 916,912 shares. Hudock Cap Gru Ltd stated it has 57 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Limited accumulated 1.77 million shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Norinchukin Bancshares The invested in 0.09% or 177,872 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 9,480 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $353.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO) by 57,514 shares to 179,707 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 12,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,629 shares, and has risen its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.34 per share. BSX’s profit will be $512.00M for 22.18 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.