Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 21.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 13,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,874 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.48 million, up from 62,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/04/2018 – Head of Publicis stays tight-lipped over peer WPP; 21/03/2018 – Fin24: Breaking up with Facebook is harder than it looks; 17/04/2018 – Trillium asked shareholders to back a proposal, recommending Facebook set up an separate risk oversight committee; 22/05/2018 – MANY EUROPEANS USED FACEBOOK SAFETY CHECK TOOL AFTER ATTACKS-ZUCKERBERG; 27/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Said to Testify Before House Committee on April 12 (Video); 25/04/2018 – FB: NEW: Cambridge whistle blower told House Democrats Tuesday that Steve Bannon directed staff to test messaging in 2014 about Vladmir Putin and Russian expansion in Eastern Europe. – ! $FB; 22/03/2018 – EU plans tougher consumer laws for Facebook, Gmail; 01/05/2018 – Hootsuite and Workplace by Facebook Partner to Empower Employee Advocacy; 21/03/2018 – EU LEADERS MAY DISCUSS FACEBOOK AT THURSDAY SUMMIT: OFFICIAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Facebook Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FB)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Eqt Corporation (EQT) by 24.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 24,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 127,060 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.62M, up from 102,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Eqt Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.67. About 10.15 million shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 35.37% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 30/04/2018 – EQT Sells Piab For SEK6.95B; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp: Confident About Operational Prospects; 23/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT BUYS ITALIAN ONLINE PRICE COMPARISON PLATFORM; 20/03/2018 – EQT SAYS CEO SCHLOTTERBECK RESIGNED OVER COMPENSATION DISPUTE; 08/03/2018 – EQT HOLDINGS LTD EQT.AX – EQT INFRASTRUCTURE Il TO SELL NORWEGIAN PORT AND SUPPLY BASE LANDLORD MONGSTAD GROUP TO ASSET BUYOUT PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH; 17/04/2018 – EQT Corp Presenting at Conference May 17; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 31/05/2018 – EQT CORP – EVALUATING POTENTIAL SALE OF NON-CORE PRODUCTION & RELATED GATHERING & PIPELINE ASSETS IN HURON PLAY; 23/05/2018 – EQT VIII BUYS FACILE.IT

Since July 2, 2018, it had 16 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.85 million activity. On Friday, November 2 Jenkins Donald M. bought $116,200 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 3,500 shares. The insider ROHR JAMES E bought 10,000 shares worth $346,600. On Friday, November 16 the insider Lushko Jonathan M. bought $49,817. Cary A. Bray Jr. bought $26,228 worth of stock. The insider Szydlowski Norman J bought 480 shares worth $21,230. Smith Jimmi Sue had bought 7,500 shares worth $248,475 on Friday, November 2.

Among 24 analysts covering EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. EQT Corporation has $101 highest and $12 lowest target. $65.70’s average target is 251.90% above currents $18.67 stock price. EQT Corporation had 102 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 17 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 15 by Credit Suisse. The stock of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, June 14. The stock of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 24 by Credit Suisse. The rating was initiated by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, March 24 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, January 12 by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, September 1. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, October 26 by BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, October 10 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. SunTrust initiated it with “Hold” rating and $65.0 target in Friday, December 8 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 51 investors sold EQT shares while 125 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 231.44 million shares or 0.13% more from 231.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 5,700 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 6,343 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 331,968 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 11,400 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd owns 10,700 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cannell Peter B Inc accumulated 180,775 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Landscape Capital Ltd has invested 0.08% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Shelton Capital Mgmt reported 7,817 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 22,154 were reported by Westpac Bk. Highbridge Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.33% or 315,100 shares. Covey Capital Llc holds 1.1% or 19,433 shares. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership owns 2.07M shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 89,095 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ellington Management Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation holds 13,100 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 513 shares.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $470.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 21,477 shares to 57,269 shares, valued at $20.23M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 28,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,690 shares, and cut its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84 million and $282.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings by 3,561 shares to 3,293 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 74 sales for $1.63 billion activity. Another trade for 10,600 shares valued at $2.06 million was made by Cox Christopher K on Monday, July 2. The insider Zuckerberg Mark sold $87.97M. Taylor Susan J.S. also sold $308,017 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, November 27. On Thursday, November 15 Wehner David M. sold $671,777 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 4,761 shares. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $9.33 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, September 27. 38,085 shares were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd, worth $6.33 million.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook has $275 highest and $88 lowest target. $189.54’s average target is 51.69% above currents $124.95 stock price. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 13 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, July 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 27 by Cowen & Co. On Thursday, April 28 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by GBH Insights on Thursday, January 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Thursday, November 2. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 9. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, April 26. Canaccord Genuity maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, November 2 with “Buy” rating.