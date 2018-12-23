Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 9.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 235,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.79M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $112.11M, up from 2.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.32 million shares traded or 27.09% up from the average. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 29.00% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 11/04/2018 – Sealed Air to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 28/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Selects Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.45 TO $2.55; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Farmers Natl Banc Corp (FMNB) by 8.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 37,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 474,731 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.26 million, up from 436,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Farmers Natl Banc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.83M market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.09. About 115,036 shares traded or 263.43% up from the average. Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) has declined 15.17% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMNB News: 18/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC – NET INTEREST MARGIN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 3.92%, A 9 BASIS POINTS DECREASE FROM QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Farmers National Banc Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL CORP – UNDER TERMS, COMMUNITY WILL MERGE INTO CO AND IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER COMMUNITY FIRST BANK WILL MERGE INTO FARMERS NATIONAL; 20/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP FMNB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 18/04/2018 Farmers National Banc 1Q EPS 28c; 18/04/2018 – Farmers National Banc 1Q Net $7.73M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmers National Banc Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMNB)

More notable recent Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “Bitcoin Gets a Thumbs Up From NYSEâ€™s Chairman – Barron’s” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: S&P Global, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” published on December 22, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why XPO Logistics, Wheaton Precious Metals, and Sealed Air Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What Is Going On With Philip Morris? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 19, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 442,000 shares to 622,000 shares, valued at $85.94M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 15 analysts covering Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. Sealed Air Corporation had 61 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 13 with “Hold”. The stock of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, November 10. Vertical Research upgraded the shares of SEE in report on Monday, February 12 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, August 9. As per Tuesday, August 23, the company rating was initiated by UBS. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, September 12. On Thursday, November 9 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. SunTrust downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $48.0 target in Wednesday, January 31 report. The stock of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 13 by Robert W. Baird. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $44 target in Thursday, May 11 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.73, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 3 investors sold FMNB shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 9.85 million shares or 0.65% more from 9.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 54,593 were accumulated by Schwab Charles Invest Incorporated. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Stifel Fincl Corporation owns 0% invested in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) for 12,961 shares. 879 are held by Savings Bank Of Montreal Can. Ameritas Investment Prtn has 0% invested in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Morgan Stanley owns 84,593 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 131 shares. Wedge Cap Management L Limited Partnership Nc holds 24,064 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Huntington Comml Bank reported 46,217 shares. The New York-based Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0% in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Federated Investors Pa accumulated 0% or 761 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Patten & Patten Incorporated Tn has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Parametric Port Associates Ltd Com invested in 10,722 shares. Punch & Investment reported 221,271 shares stake.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 43 insider buys, and 0 sales for $520,648 activity. 6,839 Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) shares with value of $104,821 were bought by Witmer Mark R. Strollo Gregg had bought 74 shares worth $997 on Thursday, November 1. Muransky Edward had bought 247 shares worth $3,742 on Monday, October 1. 37 Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) shares with value of $498 were bought by Helmick Kevin J. $4,162 worth of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) was bought by Moore Terry A on Thursday, November 1. CULP CARL D had bought 14 shares worth $19,516.

Among 5 analysts covering Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Farmers National Banc Corp had 16 analyst reports since September 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Monday, June 26. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 18 by Sandler O’Neill. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 19 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. On Friday, December 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Mkt Perform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, January 14. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wood given on Friday, October 27. Raymond James maintained the shares of FMNB in report on Friday, October 26 with “Outperform” rating. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16.0 target in Tuesday, October 3 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 27 by Sandler O’Neill. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 22 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.