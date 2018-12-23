Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 0.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 1,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 148,124 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $35.67M, down from 149,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $158. About 6.97 million shares traded or 206.90% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 19.38% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer makes a connection between FedEx’s post-earnings conference call and the president’s newly appointed economic advisor, Larry Kudlow; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 20/03/2018 – FDX: PACKAGES WILL FLOW ACROSS FDX/TNT SYSTEMS BY MAY 31; 27/03/2018 – FedEx Expanding E-Commerce Capabilities With Acquisition Of P2P; 20/03/2018 – Darwin Singleton: BREAKING: CNN reporting FBI says the explosion overnight in Austin, Texas at a FedEx center may be related to; 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: Police confirm one injured after package explodes at a FedEx distribution centre in Texas. READ MORE:; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX: ONE WORKER BEING TREATED FOR MINOR INJURIES AFTER BLAST; 17/05/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Elects New Officers; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO BUY $6B GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT FROM METROPOLITAN LIFE

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Magellan Health Svcs Inc Com N (MGLN) by 278.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 6,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,878 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $640,000, up from 2,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Svcs Inc Com N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.5. About 651,188 shares traded or 66.15% up from the average. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 41.10% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – CO’S EXISTING CONTRACT TO PROVIDE SERVICES BEGAN ON FEBRUARY 4, 2014 AND EXTENDS THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Expands Digital Innovation Platform and Strategy; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Rev $1.81B; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY EPS $4.41-EPS $5.35; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NOTICE OF NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE $7,500.0 MLN TO $7,800.0 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Boosts Repurchase Authorization to $400M, With $245.9M Remaining as of Thursday; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results from Hemophilia Management Program in Honor of World Hemophilia Day; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 42 investors sold FDX shares while 362 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 183.43 million shares or 1.65% less from 186.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Somerset Tru Co has 0% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 12 shares. Moreover, Stoneridge Invest Prns Ltd Liability Company has 0.57% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 11,203 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.02% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 19,277 shares. Westwood Hldg Inc holds 1.57% or 743,085 shares. 31,190 were accumulated by Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va. Accredited Investors Incorporated accumulated 0.07% or 1,113 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers invested 0.23% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Proffitt And Goodson has 0.18% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2,925 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability owns 133,996 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group owns 12,324 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com holds 80,621 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt holds 0.15% or 4,203 shares. Us Bancorp De has invested 0.09% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). California-based Fdx Advisors has invested 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). C M Bidwell & Limited reported 0.02% stake.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $55,968 activity. Griffith Susan Patricia bought $225,156 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Wednesday, October 17.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77B and $2.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 11,600 shares to 30,742 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MGLN shares while 65 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 23.18 million shares or 1.05% less from 23.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. James Rech invested in 6,278 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 10,800 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 606 shares. Mason Street holds 7,276 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0% or 2,900 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Incorporated holds 12 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Cap Mngmt LP has invested 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Zebra Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Bailard invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Acadian Asset Management Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,637 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Girard Partners has 1 shares. Fort LP stated it has 129 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 43,000 shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.28 million activity.

