Cim Llc decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 31.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 5,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,517 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.50 million, down from 16,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.45% or $5.21 during the last trading session, reaching $90.38. About 1.94M shares traded or 84.35% up from the average. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 51.81% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.81% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q Net $67.4M; 15/05/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW 4Q EPS $1.21, EST. $1.17; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.495 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Five Below’s Above A Reasonable Price; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW, REPORTS TOM VELLIOS’ PLANNED TRANSITION TO CHAIRMAN; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Plans Transition of Tom Vellios to Chairman; 30/04/2018 – Five Below Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Bd of Directors

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 52.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc sold 8,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 7,879 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $716,000, down from 16,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $88.14. About 5.36M shares traded or 138.02% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 8.68% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut and Telepizza Group Announce Landmark International Growth Alliance; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – GRADUAL CONVERSION OF TELEPIZZA STORES TO PIZZA HUT WITH FULL FLEXIBILITY IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21; 02/05/2018 – YUM: U.K. KFC SUPPLY DISRUPTION CUT 1% FROM SAME-STORE SALES; 28/03/2018 – TIMING: Yum! Brands $1.975b 7Y TLB Accelerated to 5pm ET Today; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.96 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.96 per share. YUM’s profit will be $299.81M for 22.95 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 48 investors sold YUM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 3.21% less from 217.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Colorado-based Cetera Ltd has invested 0.06% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,851 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sun Life Fincl Inc reported 0.01% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 609,686 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Mngmt invested in 0.14% or 9,600 shares. Blackrock holds 0.08% or 21.10M shares in its portfolio. Interocean Cap Limited stated it has 102,222 shares. Welch Lc holds 0.06% or 6,220 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 72,385 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd invested in 0.01% or 5,725 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id reported 0% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Holderness Investments reported 2,283 shares stake.

Since September 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $7.21 million activity. The insider Russell David Eric sold 7,340 shares worth $660,600. $67,050 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares were sold by Catlett Scott. Another trade for 44,823 shares valued at $4.06M was sold by Eaton Roger G.. Skeans Tracy L sold $148,611 worth of stock or 1,681 shares.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Pier 1 names interim CEO, will explore possible sale – Dallas Business Journal” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Highlights from Yum Brands’ investor conference – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “BAML crunches the numbers on Yum Brands – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Pizza Hut® US To Acquire Leading Online Ordering Provider QuikOrder – PRNewswire” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “KFC’s plan to have your house smelling like fried chicken for the holidays – Louisville Business First” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Among 31 analysts covering YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. YUM! Brands had 118 analyst reports since July 1, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $83 target in Friday, November 3 report. Credit Suisse upgraded YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) on Thursday, October 8 to “Neutral” rating. As per Monday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Cowen & Co upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $88 target in Tuesday, December 1 report. The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, May 3. The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, September 27. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 26 by Bernstein. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Friday, October 6. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, December 22 report. On Thursday, October 1 the stock rating was initiated by Nomura with “Buy”.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $19.27 million activity. $1.67M worth of stock was sold by SPECTER ERIC M on Tuesday, July 17. 12,000 Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) shares with value of $1.40 million were sold by Makuen David N.. 31,500 shares were sold by SARGENT RONALD, worth $3.07 million. $416,808 worth of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) shares were sold by Romanko Michael. 20,929 Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) shares with value of $2.17M were sold by Anderson Joel D. On Tuesday, July 17 the insider Vellios Thomas sold $6.19 million.

More notable recent Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PRECIOUS-Gold eases from five-month peak as dollar firms on Brexit worries – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Where Will Aurora Cannabis Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” published on December 15, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Are Going Crazy For This Ag Stock – Nasdaq” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in Stryker (SYK) Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 REITs to Double Your Income in 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 29 investors sold FIVE shares while 134 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 51.76 million shares or 6.73% less from 55.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Reilly Advsrs Lc holds 201 shares. Veritable LP holds 3,053 shares. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 47,152 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 6,540 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 32,387 shares. First Tru Advisors LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Cim Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Principal Group invested 0.03% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Captrust Fincl Advsr reported 2,307 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 388,593 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 3,644 shares. 11,627 were reported by Proshare Advsrs Limited Com. Jennison Associates Ltd stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Lpl Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 7,336 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Retail Bank has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).