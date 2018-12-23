Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 22.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 24,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 84,915 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.71 million, down from 109,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $39.32. About 906,841 shares traded or 27.38% up from the average. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 74.35% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.35% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C

Cryder Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 13.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp sold 146,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 915,738 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $70.65 million, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $60.09. About 10.21 million shares traded or 171.04% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 6.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 3.13% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.96 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $573.24 million for 15.17 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 21 sales for $1.67 million activity. On Tuesday, October 2 the insider Telesmanic Robert sold $64,347. $51,604 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan. $216,562 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was sold by Friedrich Matthew W. on Wednesday, September 5. Shares for $64,601 were sold by Frank Malcolm on Wednesday, September 5. Shaheen Allen had sold 1,227 shares worth $92,381. The insider Middleton Sean sold $5,779.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold CTSH shares while 306 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 265 raised stakes. 470.99 million shares or 2.83% less from 484.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corporation stated it has 0.16% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Andra Ap holds 0.25% or 125,500 shares in its portfolio. Somerset Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 26 shares. Mariner Lc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 720 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 407,159 were accumulated by Thornburg Investment Incorporated. Covington Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Zacks Invest Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Parametric Portfolio Assocs reported 1.81 million shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 130,255 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Comerica Bank holds 0.12% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 197,317 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 1.44% or 70,153 shares. Moreover, Lederer & Assoc Inv Counsel Ca has 1.37% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 20,985 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.09% or 46,822 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 4.53M shares.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Cognizant (CTSH) Q2 Earnings Gain From Domain Expertise? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cognizant Technology Solutions, Anadarko Petroleum, American Eagle Outfitters, MetLife, Groupon, and Air Products and Chemicals â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cognizant to acquire Advanced Technology Group – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2018. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant Board Elects Michael Patsalos-Fox As Chairman – Quick Facts – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 24, 2018.

Among 33 analysts covering Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. had 103 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, August 3. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 12 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, February 7. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 10 by Suntrust Robinson. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 7 by Needham. The rating was initiated by Wedbush with “Neutral” on Friday, September 9. Jefferies maintained the shares of CTSH in report on Wednesday, October 11 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 2 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 8 by Robert W. Baird. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 28 report.

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Much Less Risky Way To ‘Invest’ In Five9 Inc. – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9 – Business Wire” published on March 08, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 11/07/2018: FIVN,TWLO,MTCH – Nasdaq” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco acquiring Accompany for $270M in cash – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Five9: Recent Pullback Presents Great Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 04, 2018.

Among 13 analysts covering Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Five9 Inc had 43 analyst reports since October 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 11. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of FIVN in report on Thursday, December 13 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Sector Weight” rating on Tuesday, March 13 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 19 by Northland Capital. As per Tuesday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. SunTrust initiated Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) on Wednesday, January 31 with “Buy” rating. Needham reinitiated the shares of FIVN in report on Monday, May 16 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, September 7. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, November 9 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, April 27 with “Equal-Weight”.

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.01 EPS, up 200.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. FIVN’s profit will be $587,742 for 983.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% negative EPS growth.