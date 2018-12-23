Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 57.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 17,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 48,549 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.48M, up from 30,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.4. About 8.64 million shares traded or 107.63% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 21.73% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.73% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 29/03/2018 – Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (“EMF”) Announces Results of the Reconvened Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A+’; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 03/04/2018 – HALCON RESOURCES HOLDER FRANKLIN RESOURCES REPORTS 6.8% STAKE; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Balanced Adds Mattel; 16/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton buys $2.25bn in Argentine bonds; 14/03/2018 – Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (“TEI”) Announces Distribution; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Macron No Messiah as Franklin Templeton Bets on Poland Instead

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Northern Tr Corp Com (NTRS) by 944.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 26,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,816 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.94M, up from 2,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Northern Tr Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $79.39. About 4.79 million shares traded or 235.93% up from the average. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 9.37% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 17/04/2018 – Northern Trust 1Q Rev $1.5B; 06/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP NTRS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 20/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Foundation & Institutional Advisors Practice Strengthens Team in Southeast; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS OVERWEIGHT ON US BANKS; 27/03/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP NTRS.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $120; 08/03/2018 – Northern Trust CEO Michael G. O’Grady 2017 Total Pay $5.3M; 22/05/2018 – Northern Trust Names New Head of Sales for Asia-Pacific; 26/04/2018 – Northern Trust to Utilize Direct Clearing for Canadian Derivatives; 12/04/2018 – Northern Trust Announces Leadership Appointments in Global Family Office & Investment Practice Group; 19/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Susan Snyder Elected to ACTEC Board and Executive Committee

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs C (NYSE:IBM) by 2,191 shares to 10,776 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Com (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 100,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,608 shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc Com (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 20 investors sold NTRS shares while 180 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 171.17 million shares or 0.29% more from 170.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Earnest Prns Ltd Co, Georgia-based fund reported 85,988 shares. Markston owns 400 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc holds 260,090 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs holds 4,701 shares. Parkside Natl Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 1,504 shares. Indexiq Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 43,249 shares. Cipher Capital Lp holds 0.45% or 23,654 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Gp holds 0.02% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) or 242,227 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). The Delaware-based Cortland Advisers Lc has invested 1.96% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Victory Capital Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 788,031 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 19,009 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 66,554 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Utd Asset Strategies Inc accumulated 5,012 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Northern Trust Corporation had 88 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, December 12 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, July 20 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Tuesday, January 9. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 4 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 17 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, October 19. Morgan Stanley maintained Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) on Friday, February 2 with “Underweight” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 26. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, December 21 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $3.37 million activity. MORRISON WILLIAM L had sold 13,886 shares worth $1.54M on Monday, July 23. 3,166 shares valued at $354,592 were sold by St Clair Joyce on Tuesday, July 24. Parker Teresa sold $606,737 worth of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) on Friday, July 20. 141 Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) shares with value of $12,253 were sold by Potter Stephen N.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $17.59 million activity. On Monday, December 3 the insider Tyle Craig Steven sold $350,005. Shares for $158,315 were sold by Plafker Jed A..

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 20,783 shares to 56,857 shares, valued at $5.02 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,947 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 47 investors sold BEN shares while 174 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 235.66 million shares or 1.20% less from 238.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Quantres Asset Management Ltd owns 0.13% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 7,300 shares. Pggm Investments stated it has 464,800 shares. Bokf Na has 0.02% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 20,910 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 11,105 shares. Bragg Financial Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 10,285 shares. Moreover, Ims Capital Mngmt has 0% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 721 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance has 10,845 shares. Holt Advisors Ltd Liability Co Dba Holt Prtn Ltd Partnership has invested 0.24% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Macquarie Gp holds 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) or 16,800 shares. 4,931 are held by Prelude Cap Management Ltd Com. Utah Retirement reported 0.03% stake. 99,493 are held by Soros Fund Ltd Liability. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 311,071 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability reported 1,935 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.02% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) or 140,974 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN), 0 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franklin Resources Inc. had 107 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) on Wednesday, July 5 with “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) rating on Thursday, August 16. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $32 target. As per Sunday, August 9, the company rating was maintained by Standpoint Research. The company was downgraded on Thursday, September 6 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, December 21 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Wednesday, January 10. The stock of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 30 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained the shares of BEN in report on Friday, July 29 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, July 31. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, September 25 by Jefferies.