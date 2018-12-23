Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) by 113.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 37,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,336 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.52M, up from 33,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $32.8. About 1.77M shares traded or 28.65% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has declined 4.36% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE OF TOTAL REVENUE OF $ 254.2 MLN; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF ASSETS OF TROPICANA; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS CFO RETIREMENT; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props to Acquire Real Estate Assets of Six Casino Properties From Tropicana Entertainment for $1.21B; 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q EPS 49c; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 2.01

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 24.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 10,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 53,110 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.64 million, up from 42,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.77. About 2.29M shares traded or 93.62% up from the average. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 28.79% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Booz Allen; 26/04/2018 – U.S. AIR FORCE AWARDS BOOZ ALLEN SPOT ON $998M IDIQ CONTRACT; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.68B; 23/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING – SPACE AND NAVAL WARFARE SYSTEMS CENTER PACIFIC AWARDS CO 5 YEAR, $78M CUMULATIVE IDIQ CONTRACT TO PROVIDE C4l SOLUTIONS; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Net $84.9M; 06/03/2018 Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chemical and; 18/04/2018 – Harris, St. Laurent & Chaudhry LLP and Mark Kelly, Esq; 27/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – U.S. EPA AWARDED CO A SPOT ON A $115 MLN, FIVE-YEAR, INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUALITY CONTRACT; 12/03/2018 – RadioResource: Federal Engineering Part of Booz Allen Team Helping DHS OEC; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29,

Since November 5, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $1.05 million activity. The insider Marshall Joseph W III bought $33,330. Shares for $472,080 were bought by Urdang E Scott.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold GLPI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 179.18 million shares or 0.56% less from 180.18 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stevens Capital Mngmt LP accumulated 0.12% or 92,832 shares. Da Davidson & Communications holds 6,606 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Harris LP stated it has 3.11M shares. Vanguard Gru has 0.04% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Penn Capital owns 13,967 shares. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership has 250,633 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Connable Office has 0.06% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0.02% or 693,192 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd accumulated 233,356 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Co invested in 1.64 million shares. North Star Invest Management invested in 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Limited Co owns 89,688 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 7,251 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 30 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 116,232 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Gaming and Leisure Properties had 38 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Ladenburg maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 30 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Thursday, February 8. Bank of America maintained the shares of GLPI in report on Tuesday, April 17 with “Underperform” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) on Wednesday, August 10 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Susquehanna given on Tuesday, February 6. On Friday, April 1 the stock rating was reinitiated by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 26 by UBS. As per Tuesday, July 24, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Ladenburg given on Friday, July 28. The company was initiated on Friday, June 2 by Ladenburg.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Japan Etf by 11,812 shares to 36,406 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenaris Sa (NYSE:TS) by 320,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.53M shares, and cut its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY).

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $101.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6,030 shares to 25,365 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 31 investors sold BAH shares while 101 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 122.70 million shares or 1.81% less from 124.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 40,100 were reported by Omers Administration Corporation. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Putnam Investments Limited Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Moreover, Asset One Ltd has 0.01% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus holds 0.01% or 26,800 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 3.88M shares. Foster Motley Incorporated reported 0.05% stake. Welch & Forbes Limited Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,843 shares. 6,199 are owned by Hollencrest Cap Management. Macquarie Gp reported 68,534 shares. Carroll Fin Associate invested 0% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Fund Mgmt has invested 0% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Prudential Public Ltd Com has 0.07% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). M&T Commercial Bank Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Bluecrest Cap Management Limited, a Guernsey-based fund reported 5,738 shares.

Among 18 analysts covering Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation had 51 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) rating on Tuesday, June 12. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $46 target. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of BAH in report on Monday, May 1 to “Equal Weight” rating. Raymond James downgraded the shares of BAH in report on Friday, June 16 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 18 by Bank of America. Drexel Hamilton downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) on Friday, June 16 to “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, May 30 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform” on Thursday, January 7. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, June 7 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 28 by BB&T Capital. Credit Suisse maintained Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) rating on Wednesday, May 30. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $49 target.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.91 million activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $1.53M was made by SHRADER RALPH W on Tuesday, September 4. ANDERSON KRISTINE sold $1.03 million worth of stock or 20,000 shares.