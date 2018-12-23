Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) by 1.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 42,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 3.16 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $130.22M, down from 3.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in American Campus Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $42.17. About 3.19M shares traded or 323.70% up from the average. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 1.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC); 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors

Davenport & Company Llc decreased its stake in Gdv (GDV) by 62.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc sold 20,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,226 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $292,000, down from 32,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Gdv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $17.4. About 589,192 shares traded or 166.89% up from the average. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) has declined 12.68% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.68% the S&P500.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13 billion and $8.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xbi (XBI) by 3,393 shares to 15,444 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Voo (VOO) by 3,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Enb (NYSE:ENB).

Since November 1, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $94,188 activity. $9,820 worth of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) was bought by WATSON SUSAN VIRGINIA.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 10 investors sold GDV shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 12.69 million shares or 0.06% more from 12.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,080 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). Tompkins Financial Corp holds 695 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.10M were reported by Wells Fargo Co Mn. 31,836 were accumulated by Stephens Ar. Smith Moore And stated it has 14,970 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 4,559 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 0% stake. Salem Inv Counselors has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) for 25,729 shares. Creative Planning invested in 14,622 shares or 0% of the stock. North Star Invest Mngmt reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 0% or 12,433 shares. 5,200 were reported by Whittier.

Since November 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $485,054 activity.

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. ACC’s profit will be $100.35M for 14.44 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.91% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 25 investors sold ACC shares while 86 reduced holdings. only 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 130.21 million shares or 0.16% less from 130.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The South Dakota-based South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.05% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Profund Advsr Ltd Com owns 19,712 shares. D E Shaw & Com holds 0.02% or 311,939 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 37,500 shares. Kempen Cap Nv reported 0.14% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). 200 are held by Benjamin F Edwards &. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group accumulated 16,387 shares or 0% of the stock. Alps holds 8,410 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 525,152 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 56,457 shares. 27,675 are owned by Honeywell Int. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 20,743 shares. Strs Ohio holds 187,794 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Co owns 58,041 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $4.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 17,379 shares to 84,911 shares, valued at $10.68M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 586,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (NYSE:ELS).