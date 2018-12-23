Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Logmein Inc. (LOGM) by 32.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel bought 4,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 18,994 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.69M, up from 14,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Logmein Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $78.59. About 2.10M shares traded or 144.51% up from the average. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 25.02% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 21.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 36,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,296 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.54M, down from 172,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 185.65M shares traded or 35.32% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – ELECNOR SA ENOR.MC SAYS IN CONSORTIUM WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC WINS CONTRACT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF 100 MW WIND FARM IN JORDAN; 13/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC REPORTS RESTATED EARNINGS FOR 2017, 2016; 09/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business – sources (Reuters) – General Electric Co; 11/04/2018 – ServiceMax from GE Digital to Focus on the Impact of Proactive Maintenance Strategies to the Service Industry at Field Service USA 2018; 23/05/2018 – GERMAN SOLAR BATTERY MAKER SONNEN SAYS SECURES 60 MLN EUROS IN FUNDING FROM SHELL VENTURES, OTHER INVESTORS; 18/04/2018 – Regulators had ordered inspections of engine type that blew apart on Southwest plane; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR PARTS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GE AVIATION TO SUPPORT T700 ENGINE; 07/03/2018 – GE ANNOUNCES INNOVATIVE ENERGY STORAGE PLATFORM CALLED THE RESERVOIR; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: Had March Settlement Talks With DOJ on Mortgage Probe; 22/05/2018 – GE remains well short of a healthy balance sheet, and may need to cut its quarterly dividend payout, according to JP Morgan

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric Company had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, March 29 by J.P. Morgan. The company was maintained on Friday, July 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Tuesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Wolfe Research upgraded the shares of GE in report on Tuesday, October 2 to “Outperform” rating. As per Monday, February 12, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 4 by Tigress Financial. As per Tuesday, August 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. RBC Capital Markets downgraded General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, November 14 to “Sector Perform” rating. As per Monday, September 21, the company rating was downgraded by Oppenheimer. As per Wednesday, November 1, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UBS Still Bullish On GE (NYSE:GE) – Benzinga” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UBS stays bullish on GE, sees ‘plenty of levers’ to reduce leverage – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Electric: Time To Buy? – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GE’s Crash Holds An Important Lesson About Investing – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Could Baker Hughes Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 22, 2018.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.27 million activity. 60,000 shares were bought by DSOUZA FRANCISCO, worth $499,200. CULP H LAWRENCE JR also bought $2.19 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares.

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92M and $562.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products (NYSE:APD) by 9,462 shares to 56,132 shares, valued at $9.38M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57B for 9.93 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Illinois-based Duff & Phelps Invest Company has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0.04% or 22,521 shares. Smith Moore, Missouri-based fund reported 56,386 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Co has 167,994 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 508,800 shares. Salem Counselors Incorporated has 0.25% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Duncker Streett And Company Incorporated holds 0.22% or 87,026 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 4,758 shares. First Washington Corp invested in 0.03% or 6,500 shares. Intersect Capital Limited Liability holds 21,777 shares. Bp Public Ltd has 1.08M shares. Associated Banc accumulated 0.19% or 303,635 shares. American Century Companies has invested 0.15% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Amica Retiree Med Trust accumulated 23,621 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Co, a Michigan-based fund reported 22,257 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 56 investors sold LOGM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 47.04 million shares or 6.44% less from 50.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management owns 0.02% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 10,397 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 42,408 shares. Dean Invest Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 7,598 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 28,545 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Company invested 0.03% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 12,592 shares. 205,994 were reported by Citigroup. Bernzott Cap Advsr stated it has 285,620 shares. Aurora Counsel holds 0.8% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 18,994 shares. 6 are held by Qs Invsts Limited Liability. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd stated it has 341 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 10,538 shares. Los Angeles Cap & Equity has invested 0.03% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Da Davidson has invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 47,975 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Aurora Investment Counsel, which manages about $238.26 million and $210.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 6,990 shares to 31,631 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Irobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 8,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,858 shares, and cut its stake in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR).

