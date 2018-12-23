Weybosset Research & Management Llc increased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 13.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc bought 9,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,403 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.12M, up from 68,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $91.02. About 1.51M shares traded or 168.98% up from the average. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 30.73% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.73% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ingredion Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGR); 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades lngredion to Baa1; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 EPS $7.90-EPS $8.20; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Globant Sa (GLOB) by 36.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 474,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.76 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $103.71M, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Globant Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $54.48. About 544,771 shares traded or 156.55% up from the average. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 37.25% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.25% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 04/04/2018 – Globant SA sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $502 MLN TO $510 MLN; 04/04/2018 – GLOBANT MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY AT SPRUCE POINT; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 10/05/2018 – Globant 1Q Rev $119.7M; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.56 TO $1.64; 03/04/2018 – Globant Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT 1Q REV. $119.7M, EST. $114.0M; 16/04/2018 – We criticized $GLOB for lack of transparency of its organic growth, and guess what, they become less transparent. Impossible now to determine revenue contribution from recent acquisitions; 04/04/2018 – Spruce Pt is pleased to release a Strong Sell report on Globant S.A., $GLOB 40%-50% downside

More recent Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “INGREDION INTRODUCES ASTRAEA® ALLULOSE; NEW RARE SUGAR PROVIDES GREAT TASTE WITH FEWER CALORIES – GlobeNewswire” on December 05, 2018. Also Nasdaq.com published the news titled: “INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.625 PER SHARE – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “INGREDION INVESTS $140 MILLION TO ACCELERATE GROWTH IN PLANT-BASED PROTEINS – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 48 investors sold INGR shares while 138 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 58.34 million shares or 0.16% less from 58.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Andra Ap owns 102,800 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus owns 6,516 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Co has invested 0.34% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Sit Invest Associates Incorporated accumulated 2,875 shares. Penobscot Inv Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,495 shares. Franklin Resources accumulated 12,462 shares or 0% of the stock. Landscape Capital Management Lc owns 5,919 shares. Somerset Trust Com accumulated 6,238 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 2,586 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 105 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc reported 55,759 shares. Victory Cap owns 2.06 million shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. 33,924 were accumulated by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Pnc Fin Svcs Gru holds 45,067 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Ingredion Inc had 31 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Vertical Group on Wednesday, June 27. Credit Suisse downgraded Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) on Wednesday, July 18 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, September 8 by Societe Generale. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, November 2 by Citigroup. The stock of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, November 2. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) on Friday, May 4 with “Market Perform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of INGR in report on Wednesday, September 27 with “Hold” rating. Jefferies maintained Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) on Monday, September 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 2. The stock of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, January 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.8 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.83, from 2.63 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 14 investors sold GLOB shares while 32 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 0.57% more from 24.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Liability Company has invested 0.47% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Huntington Savings Bank invested in 0% or 392 shares. Mackenzie has invested 0.04% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Fisher Asset Mgmt invested in 13,008 shares. Hood River Ltd stated it has 632,448 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Citigroup invested in 6,832 shares or 0% of the stock. Caxton Limited Partnership invested in 3,672 shares. State Street Corporation reported 14,524 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wasatch Advisors Inc invested in 1.18% or 1.76M shares. Sei Invests invested in 0.01% or 25,818 shares. Bell Comml Bank holds 0.16% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) or 8,806 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Co reported 5,140 shares stake. Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp has 0.03% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 2.03 million shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 21,650 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $8.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entegra Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ENFC) by 34,463 shares to 119,152 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:GTE) by 409,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.41M shares, and cut its stake in Hubspot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

More recent Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “New Globant Report Highlights The Importance Of Strong Corporate Culture In Achieving And Maintaining Relevance – PRNewswire” on December 05, 2018. Also Prnewswire.com published the news titled: “Globant Named a Best Company for Culture and Diversity by Comparably – PRNewswire” on December 19, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Globant: Market Expects Too Much Too Soon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 12, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Among 11 analysts covering Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Globant SA had 32 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, October 16 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Wedbush initiated the shares of GLOB in report on Friday, September 9 with “Outperform” rating. Cowen & Co maintained Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) on Friday, January 26 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. SunTrust downgraded the shares of GLOB in report on Thursday, July 27 to “Hold” rating. The company was upgraded on Thursday, January 12 by Pacific Crest. The company was maintained on Friday, November 17 by Cantor Fitzgerald. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, September 28 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, October 12. As per Thursday, August 11, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan.